Seltzer Kings Podcast Network Announces 2nd Annual Halloween Event and a "Halloweenie" Live Show

Prepare yourself for a month of chills as the Seltzer Kings Podcast Network unveils its 2nd Annual Halloween Seltztacular! This October, listeners can expect a packed lineup of spooky episodes, Wellsvillian content and spine-tingling stories designed to keep the scares coming all month long.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nightmare on Memory Lane: Mr. Tastee:

Seltzer Kings presents a chilling NEW scripted audio special that reimagines Wellsville's most mysterious ice cream man as something far darker than childhood nostalgia remembers, blending true-crime documentary style with 90s cult classic energy, the project peeks behind the mask to reveal a tale of obsession, horror, and suburban legend. This Danny & Mike x Watts Corner creation, written by Zac Fieldsend, features several familiar voices from the past!

Watts Corner:

The WC Halloween special "Double Damned: A Nevada Sunrise" is on the horizon. It's an exciting adventure where the boys travel to Las Vegas and get roped into a vampire filled nightmare. Featuring John Kassir, Danny Tamberelli, Michael C Maronna and Jeremy Balon.

What the HELL Were You Thinking:

All month long WTH brings you the REAL truth about witches! From their origins as the wise women of a band of nomadic hunters, to the witch trials of Europe and the US, to Goth Girl Magic of Wicca before wrapping up with the Appalachian Granny Magic! Join our coven at Patreon and we promise we will not cast a spell on you!

I Love You But… Your Music Sucks!:

Courtney and Casey are venturing from our regular programming to have some special Halloween theme showdowns and cover some of music's scariest stories!

Boys Watching Buffy:

Get ready for hosts Joe Welkie & Vance Tucker as they continue their journey through Veronica Mars, and on Patreon, they begin Freaks and Geeks!

Puzzyboyz:

Pboy Zach Broussard has a spooky comedy book! It's a parody of a 90s kids book called "Scary Stories to Make You Scared of Stories"! Buy on Amazon!

In addition, the Seltzer Kings podcasters have curated a special Spotify Halloween Playlist. This devilish mix is guaranteed to get ya spooked. bit.ly/sk-halloween25

We've also renamed our newsletter! Welcome to the world "Helter Seltzer!" Named by a lucky follower slash winner of our #nameournewsletter campaign! bit.ly/sk-newsltr

Lastly, Nostalgia Personified returns 10/18 with a special Pete and Pete "Halloweenie" edition, part of the Lambertville Halloween Film Festival. TIX: bit.ly/np-lhff

