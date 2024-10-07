Seltzer Kings Podcast Network Announces Halloween Event, Spotify Mix and DIscord Livestream

Seltzer Kings Podcast Network announces Halloween Event featuring new content from Boys Watching Buffy, Watts Corner, What the HELL Were You Thinking?, The Second Act with Michael and John and Going Dork. In addition, a public network-curated Spotify playlist just dropped and there will be an end of month Halloween Seltztacular Discord Stream to cap it all off! Fun for all you ghouls and ghosts, all October long!

BROOKLYN, N.Y, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get ready for a spine-tingling month as the Seltzer Kings Network gears up for a spectacular Halloween celebration! Packed with eerie episodes, exclusive interviews, and creepy content, this year's event promises to deliver thrills for every listener. Running throughout October, the Seltzer Kings' podcasters will bring the fright with new episodes, spooky short stories, and a Halloween livestream. Here's what to expect:

Audio Content Highlights:

Watts Corner: Join Johnny Watts & Frankie Carlino for creepy new episodes The Haunted Lamp, Nutmeg Fever and Way into Witchcraft!

for creepy new episodes The Haunted Lamp, Nutmeg Fever and Way into Witchcraft! What the HELL Were You Thinking: A nostalgic dive into Ghostbusters (1984) and the WTH Spooktacular 2024, featuring four chilling ghost stories.

Boys Watching Buffy: Turn up the volume for hosts Joe Welkie & Vance Tucker in conversation with beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Adam Busch !

& in conversation with beloved Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor ! Puzzyboyz: Quick, grab the catz for a cuddle to appreciate the comedic brilliance of Zach Broussard , Nick Maritato , Adam Newman and Danny Solomon as they make cat parenting cool…(as that can be).

, , and as they make cat parenting cool…(as that can be). The Second Act: What's scary about your second act in life? Michael and John give you a proper countdown to what you can do to move forward, getting 1% better each day!

Going Dork: Special Ding Dong Theatre minisodes that'll send shivers down your spine!

And many more spooky surprises yet to be revealed!

In addition, the Seltzer Kings podcasters have curated a special Spotify Halloween Playlist. The podcasters have added their own favorite tracks to the mix and to get into the Halloween groove. Check it out here: SK Halloween 2024 Mix.

Key Dates to Remember:

Promos Launch: October 9th

First Episodes Drop: October 16th

Next Episode Drops: October 23rd

Final Episodes Drop: October 30th

Discord Livestream: October 30th at 8PM ET – Join us for a live celebration! Discord Livestream Link

With something for everyone, from ghost stories to throwback movie reviews, the Seltzer Kings Network is your go-to destination for Halloween fun this year. So grab your headphones, lock the doors, and get ready to be spooked!

About Seltzer Kings

Seltzer Kings is a story driven podcast network and production studio with kind, inclusive, hard working folks, curbed egos and a healthy sense of humor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the company was founded by Jeremy Balon in partnership with Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna (The Adventures of Pete & Pete, the A24 film I Saw the TV Glow). Our network roster includes twelve podcasts, two with over a million downloads lifetime and most in the top five percent of podcasts globally. Our team brings decades of experience in the entertainment industry, with 10+ years in the podcast industry. For more information on the network or the professional services we provide, visit seltzerkings.com

