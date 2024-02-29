Seltzer Kings Podcast Network Launches with High-Profile Shows and State Of The Art Studio Services

"We've had incredible success in the podcasting space the past decade and we're excited to announce new podcasts, the return of a classic, and a wide array of categories to come," said Jeremy Balon, Founder. "We're poised to continue building our ever-evolving corner of the podcast landscape." Post this

"We've had incredible success in the podcasting space the past decade and we're excited to announce this expansion with new podcasts, the return of a classic, and a wide array of categories to come," said Jeremy Balon, Founder. "We're poised to continue building our ever-evolving corner of the podcast landscape."

In addition, Seltzer Kings is expanding its production wing with specialized services including Consultation, Audio and Video Production/Post-Production, Live Events and Merchandising. SK Studios, their podcast incubator which takes ideas to fully produced podcasts in weeks from anywhere in the world, will also be available to prospective podcasters. The Second Act with Michael and John, a podcast in the business category hosted by Michael Newborn and John Ballenger is the first client to complete the incubator program. Their podcast will be officially joining the network after seeing significant growth since launching in September of 2023.

"It's been fun launching in the business category," said Balon. "It's certainly a pivot from our nostalgic, comedic roots but we think the process gives prospective podcasters out there a step ahead in their journey, landing either with SK or on their own, in any category."

Seltzer Kings is a story driven podcast network and production studio with kind, inclusive, hard working folks, curbed egos and a healthy sense of humor. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the company was founded by Jeremy Balon in partnership with Danny Tamberelli and Michael C. Maronna (TV brothers from the Adventures of Pete & Pete, the upcoming A24 film I Saw the TV Glow). Our network roster includes twelve podcasts, two with over one million downloads lifetime and most in the top 5% of podcasts globally. Our team brings decades of experiences in the entertainment industry, with 10+ years in the podcast industry. For more information on the network or the professional services we provide, visit seltzerkings.com

