SEM Gives Back to Local Community with Annual Food Drive

In the true essence of Thanksgiving, SEM employees have united year after year to collect non-perishable food items to make a meaningful impact on their local community. The initiative is a testament to the company's commitment to corporate social responsibility and fostering a sense of community.

The company-led food drive kicked off on November 6 and continued until November 17. Employees from various departments, both remote and local to the Westborough headquarters, enthusiastically embraced the opportunity and were able to gather 527 lbs. of food for the local food bank.

"As we approach Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the importance of gratitude and compassion," says Amanda Canale, SEM Marketing Coordinator. "At SEM, we believe in the power of collective action and are so proud to be able to contribute to our local community, ensuring that no one goes hungry during the holiday season."

The annual food drive is just one of a handful of philanthropic initiatives the company takes part in every year.

"Our employees have always wholeheartedly embraced each opportunity to give back, which is something we have always been extremely proud of," says Andrew Kelleher, SEM President. "Knowing that our efforts will make a difference in someone's Thanksgiving celebration is truly heartwarming. We're not just colleagues; we're a family that cares about our community."

