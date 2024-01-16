Semi-Stow Expands into Indianapolis Metro with Acquisition of 12-Acre Truck Parking Site

"Indianapolis serves as a critical hub for the US supply chain, and now a central location for Semi-Stow's growing real estate network," said Trent Cameron, CEO of Semi-Stow. Post this

The yard provides more than 350 spaces for parking, storage, and positioning of semi-trucks, drop trailers, and other large commercial vehicles. Space can be rented daily or monthly and can be reserved by the individual parking space or by the acre. The concrete and asphalt yard features demarcated spaces, secure 24/7 access with barbed wire and electric fencing, AI-powered gate automation, 4k security cameras, stadium lighting, and 25 plug-ins for use in heating engine blocks or powering refrigerated trailers (reefers).

The yard also features a facility with five drive-through bays. Semi-Stow is seeking a tenant for this 11,000-square-foot facility along with 1.5 acres of yard space and 400 square feet of office space. The facility is ideal for single-tenant use as a commercial vehicle repair and maintenance site.

"Indianapolis serves as a critical hub for the US supply chain, and now a central location for Semi-Stow's growing real estate network," said Trent Cameron, CEO of Semi-Stow. "As a trusted partner to the largest asset-based carriers and Fortune 1000 shippers with private fleets, we understand the importance of having a nationwide footprint for secure semi-truck parking and storage, drop trailer positioning, and shipment relays. We look forward to helping fleets in the area use the yard as a strategic asset to improve their operational efficiency and better serve their customers."

The Indianapolis location is part of Semi-Stow's ongoing investment in expanding its nationwide footprint of truck parking and trailer storage. Semi-Stow is aggressively deploying $500 million of real estate capital to expand its network of industrial outdoor storage sites. Real estate owners and brokers with potential deals should contact Dennis Nabors and Max White.

About Semi-Stow

Semi-Stow is the nation's largest provider of secure truck parking lots with more than 30 locations and 7,000 parking spaces. We help asset carriers, private fleets, and owner-operators use truck parking as a flexible part of their transportation infrastructure without the need for major capital investments. Our network of yards provides trucking fleets with secure locations for their drivers and cargo, hassle-free access to each location, consistent billing, and visibility into their assets and subscription usage. We are actively expanding our yard network through purchasing property, asset management, and leasing agreements. For trucking companies looking to expand operations and better serve your customers, contact us at www.semi-stow.com or email [email protected].

