Semiconductor Industry Veteran, Patrick Henry, Named CEO of Oculi

"The vision, mission, technology, and initial customer partnerships of Oculi is incredibly impressive, and they have all the winning elements needed to succeed in what we expect to be a massive and rapidly growing market for AI enabled machine vision technology and products." Post this

"With the emergence of Physical AI, and the need for intelligence at the Edge to fulfill the promise of AI, Oculi is uniquely positioned to capitalize on what we expect to be a massive and rapidly growing market for AI Vision," said Patrick Henry, newly appointed President and CEO of Oculi. "It is a great honor to be working with Dr. Rizk and the entire Oculi team to bring this breakthrough technology to market that will be a system-level game changer for our target customers and partners."

"We are very excited that Patrick Henry is joining Oculi as its new CEO," said Geoffrey Akiki, a member of the Oculi board with over four decades of semiconductor and technology experience. "The vision, mission, technology, and initial customer partnerships of Oculi is incredibly impressive, and they have all the winning elements needed to succeed in what we expect to be a massive and rapidly growing market for AI enabled machine vision technology and products."

Henry brings over 25 years of high-technology executive experience and market leadership to Oculi. He has served in executive management roles in companies ranging from small, innovative startups to large multinationals. Just prior to Oculi, Henry was the CEO of GroGuru, an AI-enabled system company in the Internet of Things (IoT) focused on strategic water management. Henry was also the CEO of system-on-a-chip company Entropic Communications (NASDAQ: ENTR) for eleven years, which he led through an IPO in late 2007, and ran as a public company for over seven years. Henry also served as president and CEO of Pictos Technologies, and LinCom Wireless. He also served as a vice president and general manager at LSI Logic and was a senior vice president at C-Cube Microsystems.

Henry earned an MBA from the University of Southern California and holds a bachelor's degree in engineering science and mechanics, with high honors, from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Oculi

Oculi is a deep-tech fabless company putting the "eye" in AI by delivering the fastest and lowest energy vision for the edge. The company has developed the world's first Software Defined Vision Sensor™ optimized for Physical AI applications. Oculi aims to transform edge AI through technology inspired by the efficiency of human vision and the rapid processing capabilities of machines. With Oculi's AI Vision, devices, machines, and structures can see everything, store nothing, and save energy with world-class security and privacy.

Media Contact

Sana Kouatly, Oculi, 961 3634932, [email protected], https://www.oculi.ai/

SOURCE Oculi