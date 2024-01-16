Semos Cloud Announces Latest Innovation for AI-Reinforced Recognition and Actionable Insights

I'm thrilled to unveil AI-powered functionalities that elevate workplace recognition, fostering a vibrant company culture. Empowering employees not only enhances performance but also shapes a workplace where every achievement is celebrated and valued. - Ivana Boskovska, Principal Product Manager Post this

Recent research indicates that most HR leaders plan to increase their usage of AI-powered HR technology in the upcoming two years. Most plan to invest in AI tools supporting the entire employee lifecycle experience.

Employee recognition is one of the top motivators and most important elements of company culture. Bersin data shows that organizations with an ingrained culture of appreciation are 6 times as likely to have high employee engagement and retention.

Inspired by these insights and current HR Tech trends, Semos Cloud – a pioneer of Culture Intelligence, is happy to announce innovations to its flagship recognition and reward solution JobPts, AI-powered recognition tools and elevated analytics.

Powered by the latest innovations, our Culture Intelligence suite of solutions enables organizations to leverage their unique company culture to nurture a data-driven, human-centered workplace that achieves strategic objectives and maintains a competitive advantage.

What is new in JobPts, Culture and Recognition?

Introducing new AI-powered functionalities to boost recognition in the workplace

Message Quality Indicator - The Message Quality Indicator is an AI-powered tool that supports employees when they are writing recognition messages. The AI model scores the recognition messages based on five different parameters: behaviors, job done, concrete examples, uniqueness and creativity.

AI Recognition Copilot SAM.OS - SAM.OS uses AI technology to support employees and help them write more meaningful recognition messages. With the AI recognition Copilot, employees can quickly recognize coworkers with messages written in a chosen style, for example, in the style of celebrated writers, or even write a poem, further enriching the enthusiasm related to employee recognition.

These AI-powered functionalities will remove all frustration for employees who may not be as skilled in writing messages and reinforce the positive feelings related to peer recognition.

Adding more social functionalities to foster belonging and connection

Reactions and mentions – The Jobpts Social Feed was enhanced with two social functionalities: reactions and mentions. Employees can now interact with recognition posts, building emotional connections with the community through recognition.

Program Ambassador badge – The Program Ambassador Badge celebrates the most engaged program users. Using the Culture Intelligence – Engagement Insights Tab, admins can track the most active users and push the Program Ambassador Badge. The badge is showcased on the employee's profile and social feed based on preferences, and it serves to enhance their platform experience and publicly acknowledge engaged users. By displaying the badge on their social media profiles, ambassadors can effectively embody role models, inspiring others to follow their lead.

Self-service Certificate Creation Tool – The Self-Service Certificate Creation Tool is a new instrument that enables JobPts admins to quickly customize the certificates, making all celebration and program certificates even more personalized and meaningful. Another significant advantage of this tool is that administrators can now incorporate a QR code that directs users to a web page displaying the complete recognition message. This feature proves particularly valuable when acknowledging deskless employees.

Thanks to the new social capabilities, organizations can foster belonging and strengthen the bond between the employee and the company.

Empowering employees and managers with more recognition insights

Enhanced analytics – The Manager Analytics report has been enhanced with more powerful insights and capabilities such as: engagement index over time, the option to view data three levels down in the hierarchy, the possibility to compare employees, and even the option to track impact and send recognitions to unrecognized direct reports.

Managers can make informed decisions and streamline the performance review sessions with employees.

With enhanced analytics and AI-reinforced recognition, employees and managers have all the tools they need to build a human-centric and data-driven workplace that achieves strategic goals and maintains a competitive advantage.

For more information on these transformative updates and how Semos Cloud can help your organization thrive, please visit http://www.semoscloud.com.

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is a pioneer in innovative HR technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing employee engagement, recognition, and talent development. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering measurable results, Semos Cloud empowers organizations to create thriving workplaces where employees can reach their full potential.

