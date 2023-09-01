Semos Cloud Launches Cutting-Edge Recognition and Rewards Program for Alpek Polyester

Alpek Polyester's commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability extends to the wellbeing of its employees. We have developed a new R&R program for Alpek Polyester, providing their workforce with the means to be celebrated for achievements. - Petar Kocev, Customer Success Manager Tweet this

The integration of Semos Cloud's JobPts platform marks a significant milestone for Alpek Polyester, as it enhances the overall employee experience and fosters a culture of recognition and appreciation. Alpek Polyester employees now have access to a comprehensive set of features that facilitate seamless recognition, rewards, and engagement within the organization on a global platform

JobPts empowers Alpek Polyester's employees to be recognized for their exceptional contributions with their "High Five" recognition program. Celebrating employees' Moments that Matter enables personalized recognition, encourages employee motivation, and strengthens the sense of belonging within the company.

In response to releasing the R&R program JobPts, a spokesperson from Alpek Polyester stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this wonderful opportunity to recognize our employees' efforts, and Semos Cloud and their R&R solution was the obvious choice. The implementation has been handled flawlessly, with the implementation period lasting only four months. We look forward to creating and marking more Moments that Matter for our workforce, rewarding them for their continued dedication and loyalty."

About Semos Cloud

Semos Cloud is a leading provider of highly customizable Employee Experience (EX) solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way organizations engage with their workforce. With a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning employee recognition, skills development, feedback management, wellbeing initiatives, internal communication, and employee journeys, Semos Cloud empowers organizations to create exceptional employee experiences that drive engagement, productivity, and success.

About Alpek Polyester

Alpek Polyester is a leading producer of PET Resin (Polyester) worldwide. It specializes in both virgin production and sustainable recycling solutions for its products. With the ability to recycle over 12 billion bottles a year, Alpek Polyester is focused on protecting the environment and the delivery of superior products to its customers, while promoting the well-being and satisfaction of its employees.

Media Contact

Ravijojla Novakovic, Semos Cloud, +385913021081, [email protected], https://semoscloud.com/

SOURCE Semos Cloud