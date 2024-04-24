Semos Cloud Revolutionizes Recognition with AI-powered Fraud Detection, NFTs and more

We're committed to providing organizations with the most engaging and secure recognition programs available. These new capabilities empower employees to celebrate achievements in exciting new ways, while also ensuring program integrity and maximizing its impact. - Saso Ivanovski, CTO at Semos Cloud Post this

Dynamic Leaderboard: The redesigned leaderboard showcases user rank, team and/ or individual nomination winners, and personalized milestones like "Master Appreciator" or "Recognition Pro," fostering healthy competition and recognition journey tracking.

NFT Recognition: Users can now convert appreciations into non- fungible tokens (NFTs) - a unique, digital record of an achievement. These NFTs can be shared on social media platforms like LinkedIn, further amplifying recognition and building a personal recognition collection.

Enhanced LinkedIn Sharing: Users can now preview and configure recognition messages before sharing them on LinkedIn. Additionally, they can showcase their earned NFTs, fostering social sharing and professional branding.

And that is not all. In the recent pack of innovations, Semos Cloud also announces the latest Nurture – Employee Communications solution upgrade – AI Generated Surveys and Insights.

AI-Generated Surveys and Insights: Nurture leverages AI to generate targeted surveys, simplifying feedback collection. Additionally, the AI-generated insights in the survey reports present categorized responses, highlighting areas requiring admin attention and facilitating data-driven program improvements.

For more information on these transformative updates and how Semos Cloud can help your organization thrive, please visit http://www.semoscloud.com.

