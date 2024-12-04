Semperis Announces Lightning Intelligence to Provide Easy SaaS Offering for Active Directory and Entra ID Security Posture Assessment

New easy-to-deploy online security posture assessment for hybrid AD environments provides unprecedented visibility into security vulnerabilities, reducing cyberattack risk for small and mid-sized organizations and the most complex identity environments

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the release of Lightning Intelligence, a new, easily deployed security posture assessment offering in Semperis' Lightning platform. Lightning Intelligence tracks security posture across multi-forest Active Directory (AD) and multi-tenant Entra ID environments and provides security trend reports, saving time and reducing the risk of identity-related attacks, which account for 90% of cyber incidents.

"Without a clear view into security vulnerabilities across both on-prem AD and Entra ID, organizations struggle to identify risky misconfigurations that can open the door to attackers," said Darren Mar-Elia, Semperis VP of Products. "These types of attacks that move from cloud to on-premises are increasingly successful because they bypass typical monitoring solutions. Lightning Intelligence brings unmatched clarity to overall security posture, delivered in an easy-to-deploy SaaS format for fast onboarding in organizations of any size—from smaller businesses to complex environments with multiple AD forests and Entra ID tenants."

Lightning Intelligence provides the easy deployment and automated scanning often requested by small and mid-sized businesses, particularly users of Semperis' free community tool Purple Knight, which has been downloaded by 30,000+ organizations. The second offering in Semperis' new Lightning comprehensive identity threat detection and response (ITDR) platform,

Lightning Intelligence provides clear security posture scores in an easy-to-read dashboard, accelerating remediation especially for resource-constrained IT and security teams in small and medium businesses. And the dashboard displays both multi-forest AD and multi-tenant Entra ID security posture, providing seamless visibility across complex identity environments in large organizations.

Lightning Intelligence scans the environment and displays security scores for each forest or tenant in a single dashboard, accelerating remediation and reducing potential downtime from an attack by providing:

A multi-forest, multi-tenant dashboard with security posture insights and trends across the hybrid AD and Entra ID environment

Scheduled and on-demand scanning for indicators of exposure (IOEs)

Constantly updated security indicators developed by Semperis' expert security research team

Rapid deployment as a SaaS offering

On-demand security posture reports with scores for each forest and tenant

Lightning Intelligence is part of the Semperis Lightning platform, which encompasses comprehensive cyber resilience for identity-based security posture, ITDR, change auditing, and forensics. Built for seamless deployment, Lightning provides continuous enhancements to help organizations (from single-forest environments to the most complex environments) stay ahead of the constantly changing threat landscape. In May, Semperis announced Lightning Identity Runtime Protection, an ML-based attack pattern detection solution that uncovers consistently successful attacks such as password spraying.

"As the Lightning platform expands, we'll continue to offer solutions that address the persistent challenges we see in our incident response work with some of the largest organizations in the world," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. "Cyberattacks that move between the online and on-prem identity systems have been hard to detect and remediate, leading to devastating attacks across every industry. Lightning Intelligence provides a simple way to track overall security posture, with a flexible deployment model as a SaaS or an on-prem offering."

For more information about Lightning Intelligence and to request a demo, visit https://www.semperis.com/solutions/identity-security-posture-assessment.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2024 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com

Follow us: semperis.com/blog [Blog __title__ ]/ LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube

Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bill Keeler, Semperis, 7039184884, [email protected], https://semperis.com

SOURCE Semperis