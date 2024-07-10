Semperis Appoints Trellix Veteran Nico Devoti to Run its Global Technology Partner Program

14-year Trellix veteran brings extensive cybersecurity technology alliance experience to Semperis' strategic partner program

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Nico Devoti to run its Global Technology Partner Program. Devoti joins Semperis after more than 14 years running Trellix's Security Innovation Alliance Partner Program, where he recruited more than 250 partners into the company's ecosystem and was a strong catalyst for global growth.

Nico will oversee the expansion of Semperis' Technology Alliance Program (TAP), which aligns Semperis' comprehensive cyber resiliency platform with complementary technologies offered by leading vendors, including Microsoft, IBM, Dell, Trellix, Veritas and Splunk, and others, to expand offerings that protect the identity system before, during, and after an attack.

On May 6, Semperis announced a partnership with Trellix, providing unmatched visibility into identity system breaches with extended detection and response (XDR) to accelerate attack detection and containment of identity-based attacks. Today, Trellix's XDR platform is used by 40,000 organizations, including 80 percent of the Fortune 100.

"Nico brings a wealth of direct experience to Semperis as he spearheaded the expansion of Trellix's global technology partner program for more than a decade and built a reliable and sustainable revenue pipeline with the world's leading technology companies," said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO. "Semperis' rapid global growth is due to organizations finding their identity systems regularly compromised and looking to dramatically improve their operational resilience knowing that constant disruptions impact their bottom line and will erode confidence of employees, partners and customers."

In addition to running Trellix's Security Innovation Alliance Partner Program for more than 14 years, DeVoti was responsible for recruiting, developing and driving business initiatives. He also designed and implemented the company's co-sell revenue generating model and accelerated global partner co-sales pipeline from zero to more than $150 million.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2023 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

