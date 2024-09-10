Semperis Expands its Senior Leadership Team with New Hires

Mark Beebe joins Semperis as SVP of Customer Success; Cash Wolfson joins as Head of Global Technical Delivery

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the hiring of cybersecurity industry veterans Mark Beebe, as Senior Vice President of Customer Success, and Cash Wolfson, as Head of Global Technical Delivery.

Beebe will oversee the Customer Success Management and Renewals functions at Semperis, helping to drive best practices, value realization, and deeply trusted, long-lasting partnerships with customers. Wolfson will lead the Technical Support and Delivery team, aligning it with the company's growth strategy to ensure superior delivery outcomes and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Beebe's and Wolfson's hiring comes at a time of continued momentum for Semperis. The company has expanded its senior leadership team with many strategic hires, including Jeff Bray, Chief Financial Officer; Annabel Lewis, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary; Mike DeGaetano, Chief Revenue Officer; Todd Weber, Vice President of Professional Services; and Nico Devoti, Senior Director of Technology Alliances. In addition, Semperis recently announced $125 million in growth financing from J. P. Morgan and Hercules Capital, enabling further investment in product innovation and support for the company's rapidly expanding global customer base.

Today, Semperis protects more than 125 million identities for hundreds of customers, including many of the largest brand names in the U.S. and the world. Semperis' customers include the largest U.S. health system, two of the top three airlines, two of the five largest retail box stores, the largest law firm, the largest coffee chain, the second-largest bank and the second largest auto manufacturer.

Mark Beebe brings more than 20 years of experience and an extensive background in customer success to Semperis. His deep understanding of customer needs, combined with his strategic vision and leadership, will help Semperis grow and enhance its customer relationships. Beebe previously held senior positions at Abnormal Security and WalkMe, where he implemented innovative customer success strategies, drove customer satisfaction and maximized retention rates.

"I am excited to help accelerate Semperis' success in creating customer value and an optimal experience that fosters deep, value-rich partnerships with our growing, global customer base. Clarity of vision and extraordinary talent has helped make Semperis the leading hybrid identity security company in the world," said Beebe.

Cash Wolfson has more than 30 years of experience in post-sales operations. Since 2015, he has been responsible for designing, launching and scaling unique public sector and high-touch support services at Palo Alto Networks. These services resulted in a $200 million annual book of business while achieving the highest customer satisfaction scores.

"Enhancing the support services for our world-class customers will not only hasten Semperis' growth but improve customers' experience and help them strengthen their operational resilience and limit business disruptions. Cyberattacks have escalated in volume and impact, leaving enterprises with no choice but to evolve their approach as hackers have narrowed in on identity systems the network's highest valued target," said Wolfson.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors.

The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.semperis.com/purple-knight/) and Forest Druid (http://www.semperis.com/forest-druid/). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2024 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

https://www.semperis.com

