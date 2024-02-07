Semperis Featured by CRN as a Hot Cybersecurity Company to Watch in 2024

Semperis' Dave Evans, Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances is Named to 2024 CRN Channels Chiefs List

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that the company has received multiple accolades from CRN®. Driven by strong growth and investment in its channel program, Semperis was recognized as one of CRN's "10 Hot Cybersecurity Companies You Should Watch In 2024." In addition, Dave Evans, Semperis' Vice President of Global Channels & Alliances, was named to the - 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list.

Semperis' recent accolades include being named to Fortune's Cyber 60. The company was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 rankings for the fourth consecutive year. Mickey Bresman was named a 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year. Semperis recently hired Jeff Bray as CFO and Russ Corallo as VP of Sales, Americas. Semperis also expanded its Strategic Advisory Board with former U.S. National Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Semperis' unique channel approach is what sets it apart from competitors and has helped to fuel growth. For instance:

Semperis takes a unique approach to partner engagement. The company's flat channel model fosters a healthy competitive environment and reinforces the importance of protected margins through the deal registration process.

Semperis strategically places field channel directors within their respective regions, tightly integrating them with external sales teams. This deliberate alignment empowers the company to cultivate rich local relationships with premier partners.

Semperis earmarks dedicated resources for its top national and System Integrator (SI) partners, facilitating the establishment of executive relationships and the formulation of national and global strategies tailored to each partner's specific needs.

Due to a strategic partnership with Microsoft, Semperis has achieved unparalleled synergy with its partners, propelling the company toward exponential growth. This multifaceted strategy enables Semperis to align closely with partners, fostering a mutually beneficial environment and collective success.

"Our partners have played a crucial role in helping Semperis deliver and manage solutions that help our customers bridge critical security gaps and protect their identity environments," said Evans. "The growth we have achieved, and the resulting accolades, are a testament to the collaborative ecosystem of channel partners Semperis works with. We will continue to deliver solutions that enable identity security and operational resilience for customers across the globe."

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, Semperis' patented technology protects 100+ million identities across government agencies and the world's leading enterprises.

As part of its mission is to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference, HIP Podcast and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid. Semperis is a privately-owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, with customers in more than 40 countries.

