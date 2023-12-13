Semperis Is Now an Approved Software Vendor with the Texas Department of Information Resources, Furthering Its Reach in the Public Sector Market

Semperis is extending its reach into the public sector and is now an approved software vendor in the State of Texas through a recent contract awarded to Apollo Information Systems by the Texas DIR

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that its products and services are approved for use by Texas state, local and education (SLED) agencies, through a contract awarded to Apollo Information Systems Corp. by the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

Active Directory (AD) and Azure AD (now Entra ID), used by 90 percent of organizations worldwide to authenticate and access critical applications and services, are under sustained attack in the public sector by numerous threat actors because of legacy infrastructure, lack of identity security expertise and limited resources. Semperis is the only cybersecurity platform that protects Active Directory from cyberattacks before, during and after a breach.

"We are excited to be an approved vendor on the new contract awarded by the Texas DIR to Apollo. Attacks on identity systems, and specifically Active Directory, can have devastating results, causing business disruptions, proprietary data loss, and leaving some public sector agencies forced to disconnect systems from their networks for weeks and months," said Mike DeGaetano, CRO, Semperis.

Semperis' technology and services are available through DIR contract # DIR-CPO-5329.

This announcement marks Semperis' further expansion in the SLED market. Earlier this year, Semperis named Carahsoft its public sector distributor, making the company's industry-leading identity resilience platform available to the public sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), and OMNIA Partners contracts.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis' patented technology protects over 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tool, Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com). The company is one of Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces and was ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell Partner and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

