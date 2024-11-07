Semperis Named One of Dun's 100 Best Tech Companies to Work for in 2024

Semperis joins the ranks of the largest high-tech companies in the world, coming in at 7th among cybersecurity organizations

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it has been included in Dun's 100 Best Tech Companies to Work for in 2024. Semperis ranked 28th overall, alongside renown tech companies such as Microsoft, Nvidia, Salesforce, Google, and Palo Alto Networks, and ranks 7th among cybersecurity companies. This recognition comes on the heels of Semperis landing on Inc. Magazine's '2024 Best Workplaces' list earlier this year.

"Since day one as a company, we have united in our global mission to be a force for good and we all take pride in recognition by Dun's as being one of the best 100 companies to work for," said Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis. "Together, we are focused on a singular goal of helping our customers improve their operational resiliency against malicious and hostile cyberattacks. With more than 150 million identities protected today, we proudly provide complete end-to-end hybrid identity and multi-cloud security services."

In addition to the Dun's and Inc honors, Semperis' Purple Knight community tool was recently recognized by agencies from the Five Eyes Nations including NSA and CISA, as a helpful resource for businesses to protect against identity-based cyber threats. Purple Knight is a free assessment tool that identifies vulnerabilities in Microsoft Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—core identity systems used by over 80 percent of organizations worldwide. Semperis was also recently recognized as one of CRN's '10 Hot Cyber Companies to Watch in 2024 and made Deloitte's Fast 500 list for four consecutive years.

As part of the company's commitment to be a force for good, Semperis regularly supports employee efforts to give back to their communities. One such venture involves Semperis' Zvi Greenblatt and his volunteer work at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center's Space Camp, providing life-changing experiences for visually impaired youngsters from around the world. Employees are encouraged to take time off from work to volunteer in their communities, and Semperis employees provide professional-grade training to students in cybersecurity-related fields.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2023 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

