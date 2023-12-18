Semperis Named to Fortune Magazine's Cyber 60 List of Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Startups

Semperis is named to Fortune Magazine's prestigious Cyber 60 list for 2023.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it has been named to Fortune Magazine's Cyber 60 list of the fastest growing cybersecurity startups. Fortune editors considered Semperis to be one of the 60 most important venture-backed startups that offer enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions and have not had an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit event.

"It is an honor to be named to Fortune's Cyber 60 list and to be keeping company with many of the fastest growing startups in the cybersecurity industry. We are humbled by the trust our global customers and partners have in us and we never take that trust for granted," said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO and co-founder. "Global organizations face potentially business-altering cybersecurity risks daily, from persistent and motivated threat actors. Take ransomware for instance. You can never pay your way out of ransomware, but you can build resiliency in your network, close present security gaps and secure identities, including Active Directory and take back your most important assets from cyber criminals."

Additional highlights of the rapid growth Semperis has experienced in 2023 include:

--Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman was named by EY as a 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year.

--Semperis was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for the second consecutive year. Semperis was one of only 22 security companies to make the list.

--Semperis named former U.S. National Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis to its strategic advisory board.

--Semperis named former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to its strategic advisory board.

--Semperis was ranked one of CRN's 20 Coolest Cloud Security Companies of 2023.

--Semperis was named to CRN's 2023 Security 100 list.

--Semperis was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 rankings for the fourth consecutive year.

To learn more about Semperis, its workplace culture, and open career opportunities, visit https://www.semperis.com/careers/.

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid Active Directory environments, Semperis' patented technology protects more than 50 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the free Active Directory security assessment tools Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2023 and 2022, and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SemperisTech

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/semperis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SemperisTech

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCycrWXhxOTaUQ0sidlyN9SA

Media Contact:

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bill Keeler, Semperis, 5084147755, [email protected], https://semperis.com

SOURCE Semperis