Semperis Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for Third Consecutive Year

Company Recognized for Purpose-Driven, Collaborative Culture and Focus on Being a Force for Good in Cybersecurity and Across Global Communities

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Best Workplaces list. The prestigious workplace recognition program highlights top North American workplaces, where employees are engaged, valued and thriving. For the third year in a row, Semperis was recognized as one of the best places to work and is one of nine.

"At Semperis, we're united across every department with one common goal: to be a force for good," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. "Whether that's helping organizations fight against the impact of cyberattacks, fostering growth amongst our employees, or giving back to the communities in which we live and work, we strive to do good while doing well as a company. Inc.'s recognition three years in a row is a testament to our entire organization's effort to create a purpose-driven, collaborative culture focused on doing the right thing."

In addition to being one of the best companies to work for in North America, Semperis was recently recognized as one of CRN's "10 Hot Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2024." Fortune Magazine named Semperis to its 2024 Cyber 60 list of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies. Semperis has also been named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 rankings for four consecutive years.

As part of the company's commitment to be a force for good, Semperis regularly supports employee efforts to give back to their communities. One such venture involves Semperis' Zvi Greenblatt and his volunteer work at Space Camp, providing life-changing experiences for visually impaired youngsters from around the world. Also, employees are encouraged to take time off from work to volunteer in their communities, and Semperis employees provide professional-grade training to students in cybersecurity-related fields.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace. This survey included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

To learn more about life at Semperis and open career opportunities, visit https://www.semperis.com/life-at-semperis/

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2023 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com

Follow us: Blog / LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube

Media Contact

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bill Keeler, Semperis, 8604538713, [email protected], https://semperis.com

SOURCE Semperis