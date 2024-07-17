Semperis Names Former Optiv CTO Todd Weber VP of Professional Services

20+ year technology industry veteran brings extensive technology services experience to Semperis

HOBOKEN, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the appointment of Todd Weber as Vice President of Professional Services. Weber will help the company drive new revenue through service offerings, build and maintain client relationships, and develop and execute the company's professional services, including Breach Preparedness & Response, Technical Delivery and Active Directory Migration.

Weber has more than 20 years of experience in cybersecurity professional services, technology development and integration, business strategy and venture investing. He has worked with many of the largest companies in the world, developing and deploying information security technologies and architectures.

Prior to Semperis, Weber was an Operating Partner and CTO at Ten Eleven Ventures, where he worked on both the deal and operating teams, investing and enabling portfolio companies. He previously served as CTO at Optiv, where he led technology strategy, research and development, and integration for the largest pure cybersecurity service integrator in the world. Weber has also held director-level positions in both networking and security with ACS, BlueStar Solutions and Halliburton. He holds a B.S. from Virginia Tech.

"I am excited to join Semperis, as the team has developed an elegant solution to solve the hybrid identity system security issues plaguing every global organization. Semperis' Lightning Platform is easy to understand and addresses a growing problem that organizations can solve by using the industry's most comprehensive solution and services. I've seen first-hand the strength of Semperis' employees with unmatched levels of Microsoft MVP–caliber Active Directory support experience. For me, advancing our product portfolio and enhancing the experience for our world-class customers will help to further accelerate the company's growth," said Weber.

Weber's hiring comes at a time of continued momentum for Semperis. The company recently announced $125 million in growth financing from J. P. Morgan and Hercules Capital, to further invest in product innovation and to support a rapidly expanding global customer base. In addition, Inc. Magazine named Semperis to its 2024 Best Workplaces list, CRN named Semperis one of its "10 Hot Cybersecurity Companies to Watch in 2024" and Fortune Magazine named Semperis to its 2024 Cyber 60 list of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies.

"Todd brings unparalleled knowledge and experience to Semperis as we continue our growth trajectory," said Mike DeGaetano, Semperis' Chief Revenue Officer. "He brings a unique background to Semperis and, years earlier, oversaw Ten Eleven Ventures investment in the company. Today, vulnerabilities are overwhelming companies inherent in hybrid identity systems. Under Todd's leadership, our Professional Services team will help our more than 800 customers benefit from robust products and services."

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.semperis.com/purple-knight/) and Forest Druid (http://www.semperis.com/forest-druid/). The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2024 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

