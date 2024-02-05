Semperis Names Jeff Bray as Chief Financial Officer and Russ Corallo as Vice President of Sales, Americas

Semperis has expanded its senior management team with new hires. Jeff Bray joins the company from Rapid7 and Russ Corallo joins from CrowdStrike.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced the strategic appointment of Jeff Bray as Chief Financial Officer and Russ Corallo as Vice President of Sales, Americas. The additions to Semperis' leadership team bring decades of first-hand experience scaling high-growth cybersecurity companies like Rapid7, CrowdStrike, and others to Semperis during a period of rapid expansion for the company.

"Jeff and Russ bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to Semperis as we continue our growth trajectory," said Mickey Bresman, Semperis CEO. "Day after day, organizations find themselves caught in the crosshairs of threat actors targeting security weaknesses in identity systems, including Active Directory and Entra ID, which get even further abused during successful cyberattacks. Semperis' deep understanding of identity security, identity infrastructure, operational resilience and how it impacts an organization's bottom line are keys to our ongoing success."

For the past 10 years, Jeff Bray has led finance teams at cybersecurity vendors in the public and private markets, including Rapid7, Imprivata and Invicti Security, helping them grow into scalable software businesses. Bray has been involved in multiple acquisitions and has managed more than $1 billion in capital markets transactions. Previously, he was an investor in public technology companies for more than 20 years. He serves on the boards of United Way Massachusetts Bay and Old North Illuminated.

Russ Corallo joins Semperis with more than 20 years of leadership experience, building and managing high-performing sales teams for successful Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity companies. As the company's Americas sales leader, Corallo will focus on increasing revenues and net new customers across the Americas. He recently served as Vice President of Sales at CrowdStrike, where he was a catalyst for strong revenue growth, and helped to position the company for its successful IPO. He previously held sales positions at McAfee and Altiris.

The hiring of Bray and Corallo comes at a time of continued momentum for Semperis. The company's recent accolades include being named to Fortune's Cyber 60 list of the fastest growing startups with enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions that have not filed for an IPO or had a significant exit event. Semperis was also named to Deloitte's Technology 2023 Fast 500 rankings for the fourth consecutive year. Also, Mickey Bresman was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year. Semperis also recently named former U.S. National Cybersecurity Director Chris Inglis and former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to its strategic advisory board.

About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta, Semperis' patented technology protects 100+ million identities across government agencies and the world's leading enterprises.

As part of its mission is to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference, HIP Podcast and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid. Semperis is a privately-owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, with customers in more than 40 countries.

