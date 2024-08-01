Semperis Partners with Cohesity to Help Automate Active Directory and Close Attack Paths Leading to Recovery Systems

Semperis' cyber-first Active Directory recovery, post-breach forensics, and attack path discovery capabilities now integrated with Cohesity, advancing the companies' shared mission to provide comprehensive cyber resilience.

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced a partnership with Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, to provide joint customers with comprehensive cyber resilience, protecting critical business data and identity infrastructure from cyberattacks. The powerful Semperis-Cohesity integration reduces the likelihood of a successful ransomware attack through a layered defense approach, pre- and post-attack.

Eighty-four percent of organizations experienced an identity-related breach in the last year. Microsoft Active Directory, the primary enterprise identity system and backbone of most IT operations, is a common target for ransomware operators and other attackers. A disabled or compromised Active Directory (AD) leads to significant security risks and a potential crippling of entire enterprises. Disruptions to AD services lead to significant downtime and organizational losses, making AD protection a top security priority.

"The average cost of a single data breach in the U.S. is now more than $4.45 million globally, aside from the commensurate reputational damage, legal and regulatory fines, and other fallout," said Sunil Moolchandani, CTO, Worldwide Field Sales, Cohesity. "Organizations have an urgent need for robust AD security and recovery solutions. Our solution integration with Semperis helps customers cut down on attack paths in AD leading to critical assets, minimize cyber recovery time following an AD attack, and guards against follow-on attacks by eliminating backdoors left behind in the environment."

Cohesity's customer base comprises more than 4,300 organizations, including 47 of the Fortune 100. Together, Semperis and Cohesity protect the world's largest companies. The joint solution delivers unparalleled cyber resilience for AD environments pre- and post-attack.

"During a ransomware attack, if the bad actor encrypts the backup and recovery system, the victim organization is much more likely to pay the ransom, as the company finds itself in a position of very limited options," said Semperis CEO Mickey Bresman. "By helping our joint customers identify and close off attack paths leading to the organizational backup and recovery system, we can prevent data exfiltration and preserve the recovery option, removing one of the primary negotiating tactics threat actors have."

Pre-attack:

The Semperis-Cohesity integration helps customers stop bad actors from accessing sensitive corporate data at scale with time-saving tier zero attack-path analysis, reducing the risk of successful ransomware extortion through data exfiltration, encryption, or both.

With Semperis Forest Druid, customers prioritize risky access to sensitive assets—including corporate data stores—and quickly cut down on the excessive privileges attackers commonly exploit.

Additionally, real-time monitoring with Semperis Directory Services Protector detects unauthorized changes enables customers to catch and contain attacks as early as possible.

"By bringing together the strengths of both companies, we can offer organizations a comprehensive, layered defense strategy against a broad spectrum of cyber threats," said Moolchandani. "With Cohesity's industry-leading data protection solutions and Semperis' innovative approach to defining secure zones for an organization's most sensitive data—and detecting malicious changes that could compromise that data—we can help our customers avoid costly and damaging data breaches."

Post-attack:

Combined with the tier zero attack path analysis, Semperis-Cohesity customers benefit from AD backup and recovery technology purpose-built to combat cyberattacks, for unmatched cyber resilience.

Semperis Active Directory Forest Recovery (ADFR) provides fast, automated, malware-proof recovery of the entire AD forest to any virtual or physical hardware.

Post-attack, Semperis ADFR's forensics helps incident response teams eliminate backdoors, attack paths, and other vulnerabilities remaining in the environment.

"Semperis is on a mission to be a force for good in the fight against ransomware gangs and other bad actors," said Darren Mar-Elia, Semperis VP of Products. "We're constantly innovating to deliver the industry's most comprehensive protection for hybrid identity environments, and AD forest recovery is a critical component of our layered defense approach. Partnering with data protection and backup leaders like Cohesity means our joint customers benefit from integrated and holistic ransomware response capabilities across multiple specialties."

About Semperis

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.semperis.com/purple-knight) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2023 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com/ransomware-risk-report/

Follow us: Blog/ LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube

Media Contact

Bill Keeler

Senior Director, PR & Comms

Semperis

[email protected]

SOURCE Semperis