Semperis Secures $125 Million in Growth Financing to Further Invest in Product Innovation

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced it secured $125 Million in growth financing from J. P. Morgan and Hercules Capital. Following a $200 million Series C round in 2022 led by KKR, the new $125 million growth financing enables Semperis to further invest in product innovation and support a rapidly expanding global customer base.

Recognized on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list for four consecutive years, Semperis is consistently outperforming its industry peers. With a focus on cyber resilience, Semperis provides the industry's most comprehensive identity system defense platform, trusted by the largest enterprises and government agencies in the world, to dramatically reduce the success rate of ransomware and other destructive attacks. Forrester's 2024 Total Economic Impact™ Report of Semperis details the potential millions of dollars in savings for enterprises after deploying Semperis, cutting downtime by 90 percent, spending 40 percent less time manually monitoring for threats, and decreasing overall cyber risk pre, during, and post-attack.

"Semperis is a clear leader in the urgently needed area of identity system defense, with machine-learning-based attack prevention, detection, and response," said Scott Bluestein, CEO and CIO at Hercules Capital. "Leading organizations around the world depend on Semperis to safeguard their hybrid Active Directory environment, which is foundational to the IT infrastructure and heavily targeted by attackers."

In addition to the growth financing, Semperis added three new executives to its C-suite, each with firsthand cybersecurity IPO and public company experience:

Jeff Bray, Chief Financial Officer, has led finance teams at cybersecurity vendors in the public and private markets, including Rapid7, Imprivata, and Invicti Security, helping them grow into scalable software businesses. Bray has been involved in multiple acquisitions and has managed more than $1 billion in capital markets transactions.

"As CISOs shift their focus towards securing and building resiliency into their identity infrastructure, we see enormous demand for specialized hybrid AD and Entra ID protection," said Semperis CFO Jeff Bray. "Semperis, with new support from J.P. Morgan and Hercules Capital, and our existing team of worldclass backers, KKR, Insight Partners, Ten Eleven Partners, Paladin, Advocate Health and others, will continue to drive innovations to disrupt cyberattacks. The growth financing complements an already strong balance sheet, allowing Semperis to accelerate the investment in R&D and expand our global footprint to meet market demand."

For security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Semperis ensures the integrity and availability of critical enterprise directory services at every step in the cyber kill chain and cuts recovery time by 90%. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects over 100 million identities from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. The world's leading organizations trust Semperis to spot directory vulnerabilities, intercept cyberattacks in progress, and quickly recover from ransomware and other data integrity emergencies. Semperis is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and operates internationally, with its research and development team distributed throughout the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Semperis hosts the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection conference and podcast series (http://www.hipconf.com) and built the community hybrid Active Directory cyber defender tools, Purple Knight (http://www.purple-knight.com) and Forest Druid. The company has received the highest level of industry accolades, recently named to Inc. Magazine's list of best workplaces for 2023 and ranked the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in America by the Financial Times. Semperis is a Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance and Co-Sell partner and is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

