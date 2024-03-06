Semperis to Host its Annual Hybrid Identity Protection Conference in New Orleans on November 13-14

Award-Winning Conference Will Host the World's Foremost Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta Security Experts

HOBOKEN, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, today announced that its annual (Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf), will take place November 13-14 in New Orlean at Mardi Gras World. HIP Conf 24 brings together the world's foremost Active Directory (AD), Entra ID, and Okta security experts, working at the intersection of identity and security to deliver technical presentations, participate in panel discussions and network with attendees.

"Cyber threat actors no longer break in, they log in," said Mickey Bresman, CEO, Semperis. "According to Verizon's most recent DBIR Report, stolen credentials are the primary method threat actors use to access a business and are responsible for 86 percent of attacks. In 2017, I created the HIP Conf for IAM professionals to share information about the importance of securing hybrid AD environments and to learn from one another. Now, many high-profile breaches later, stopping identity-based attacks are a priority for CISOs and security professionals."

The focus of HIP Conf 24 is Gartner's "top trending" category of Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), a discipline that includes tools and best practices to protect the identity infrastructure from attacks. Enterprise identity infrastructure is in cyber attackers' crosshairs because enterprises rely on AD and other identity systems to manage user accounts and control access to corporate resources.

One of the topic areas at HIP Conf 24 will be proactively improving the security posture of identity systems, considering that nearly 90 percent of Microsoft's customers impacted by cyberattacks had "insecure AD configuration."

In addition, HIP Conf 24 attendees have opportunities to interact with leading authorities in the world's cyber defense community. General David Petraeus (U.S. Army, Ret.), a Partner at KKR and former Director of the CIA, spoke at last year's conference in New York.

"Cyber-weapons augment and enable traditional kinetic warfare, giving a significant advantage to the side that can outmaneuver its opponents in cyberspace. Specialized forums for security practitioners, like the HIP conference, play an important role in ensuring that the U.S. and our allies have the upper hand in cyberspace. Combatting identity-based attacks is a universal challenge in both the private and public sector," said General Petraeus.

Early-bird registration for HIP Conf 24 is open. To purchase tickets, visit: https://register.hipconf.com/LPB13z?locale=en-US.

About the Hybrid Identity Protection Conference

Mobile workforces, cloud applications, and digitalization are changing every aspect of the modern enterprise. With radical transformation comes new business risks. Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conf is the premier educational forum for identity-centric practitioners. Whatever the industry sector or job function, HIP strives to provide its community with the insights and relationships needed to enable and protect today's digitally driven organizations. Learn more about HIP Conf via our social media feeds:



About Semperis

Semperis protects critical enterprise identity services for security teams charged with defending hybrid and multi-cloud environments from cyberattacks, data breaches, and operational errors. Purpose-built for securing hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, and Okta—Semperis' patented technology protects 100+ million identities across government agencies and the world's leading enterprises.

As part of its mission to be a force for good, Semperis offers a variety of cyber community resources, including the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference, HIP Podcast, and free identity security tools Purple Knight and Forest Druid. Semperis is a privately owned, international company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, with customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: https://www.semperis.com



