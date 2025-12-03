SemperVirens Strengthens Investment Team With Key Promotions as Firm Deepens AI-Workforce Focus

"We're investing in the future of SemperVirens, and that starts with the people our founders rely on most," said Allison Baum Gates, General Partner at SemperVirens Post this

"Founders come to SemperVirens because they want partners who show up with conviction and follow-through," said Robby Peters, co-founder at SemperVirens. "Colin and Raquel embody that. They've earned the trust of our founders by helping them navigate real complexity — whether that's scaling go-to-market, refining product strategy, or unlocking the right talent in our ecosystem. Their promotions are a reflection of the impact they're already making and the kind of firm we're building for the next decade."

Colin focuses on B2B healthcare and financial technology transforming how employers, payers, and providers collaborate to make care more accessible and cost-effective. He works closely with companies such as Thatch, One Imaging, and Onboarded, and brings a background advising venture-backed startups and funds in finance and valuation, experience that anchors his disciplined approach to scaling digital health and benefits infrastructure.

Raquel's promotion recognizes her impact on the firm's sourcing, thesis development, and founder partnerships. In 2025, she sourced and led SemperVirens' investment in Trial Library, an oncology focused healthtech company expanding access to clinical trials, and joined the board following the oversubscribed round. She has also played foundational roles in two of the firm's newest investments that are yet to be announced, reflecting her ability to identify early technical founders building durable businesses at the intersection of health and AI.

"We're investing in the future of SemperVirens, and that starts with the people our founders rely on most," said Allison Baum Gates, General Partner at SemperVirens. "Colin brings a rare blend of financial rigor and deep empathy for the realities of healthcare delivery. Raquel has already demonstrated the conviction, discipline, and imagination required to originate and lead investments in some of our most promising companies. These promotions reflect the leadership they're already providing and our excitement for what's ahead."

The promotions come as SemperVirens rolls out an updated brand and website, expands accelerator programming, and increases its presence around Transform, its affiliated future-of-work conference. Together, these initiatives reflect the firm's broader effort to elevate its brand and strengthen the ecosystem supporting its portfolio.

Interested in working with SemperVirens? Go to www.sempervirensvc.com to learn more.

About SemperVirens

SemperVirens is an ecosystem-driven venture capital firm helping visionary founders expand their reach, amplify their impact, and build a better-working world. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has leveraged its network of Fortune 500 executives, brokers, insurers, health plans, hospital systems, and financial institutions to generate $150M in closed revenue for their portfolio companies. SemperVirens currently has over $400 million AUM and supports a portfolio of more than 75 companies. For more information, visit www.sempervirensvc.com.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE SemperVirens