SemperVirens Venture Capital Closes $177 Million in New Funds to Back Early-Stage B2B Companies Transforming Complex Industries

As an early firm to embrace novel applications of AI to transform complex industries, SemperVirens is strategically positioned to elevate high-growth startups driving meaningful advancements in healthcare, fintech and the enterprise. Some of the firm's most recent investments in these areas include Midi Health, Nayya, Stepful, Sully AI, and Thatch. Through the new funds, SemperVirens will continue to back the companies building category-defining solutions that increase access, improve outcomes and align incentives across stakeholders.

"Going back to the earliest days of SemperVirens, we always have been motivated by a fundamental belief that the best VCs act like operators and need to earn a spot on the cap table," said Robby Peters, SemperVirens co-founder and Managing Partner. "Our new set of funds positions us to double down on this approach, which clearly resonates with our founders, LPs and partners."

"Venture capital has evolved," added Allison Baum Gates, General Partner at SemperVirens. "There has been a bifurcation, resulting in large, multi-stage funds that invest broadly – their strategy is essentially their size – and smaller, specialized funds with concrete operational value add. SemperVirens is unique in the sense that we deliver the value and specialization of the best boutique firms with the resources and amplification potential of the larger firms."

A Connected Network Powering Portfolio Growth

For the new funds, SemperVirens welcomed an impressive mix of institutional, impact-oriented and strategic LPs, including Paychex, ADP Ventures, Healthworx, The Cigna Group Ventures, Guardian, MetLife, Unum, Strada Education Foundation, Impact Engine and more. These partners have a thorough grasp of what makes SemperVirens effective, as the firm continues to focus on delivering outsized results.

"We deeply value SemperVirens' expertise in the future of work, their ability to rigorously vet companies through their platform, and their proven track record of identifying and scaling high-impact ventures," said Usman (Oz) Khan, SVP at ADP Ventures.

Since its founding in 2018, the firm has leveraged its network of Fortune 500 employers, HR/people executives, brokers, insurers, hospital systems, financial institutions and other strategic partners to support its portfolio companies. This has resulted in expansive access to enterprise buyers and accelerated go-to-market strategies, ultimately facilitating more than $500M in revenue opportunities with $100M already closed.

Chris Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Thatch, a SemperVirens and a16z backed portfolio company noted, "SemperVirens has been an incredible partner to us from day one. The team immediately jumped in and made dozens of introductions to healthcare executives, impactful customers, and advisors. They also supported key distribution partnerships that are changing the trajectory of our business. More than introductions, the team has been a valuable thought partner, helping us navigate and accelerate distribution across diverse customer segments and channel partnerships."

Bridging the Gap Between Founders and Industry Leaders

In addition to its network, SemperVirens also operates a robust Executive Advisory Board dedicated to bridging the gap between the country's most ambitious technology entrepreneurs and the leaders with the influence to implement these innovative solutions in the real world. The firm's Advisor Groups now include more than 190 senior level executives, with leaders from eight of the ten largest employers in the US, as well as former healthcare executives at major healthcare and insurance plans.

"I've worked at the intersection of healthcare and financial sustainability for more than three decades, and one thing remains constant: the need for solutions that are both innovative and practical," noted SemperVirens Advisor Molly Loftus, former CEO & President at Consortium Health Plans. "SemperVirens brings together people who understand that balance—investors, operators, and entrepreneurs who are deeply engaged in solving real challenges. Being part of the SemperVirens ecosystem means having the chance to shape ideas before they hit the market, ensuring they truly serve employers, health plans, and the people who rely on them."

About SemperVirens

SemperVirens is a venture fund investing in companies driving workforce transformation through innovation in the enterprise, healthcare and financial services sectors. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has leveraged its network of Fortune 500 employers, HR leaders, brokers, insurers, hospital systems, and financial institutions to generate $100M in closed revenue for their portfolio companies. SemperVirens currently has ~$300 million AUM and supports a portfolio of more than 70 companies. For more information, visit www.sempervirensvc.com.

