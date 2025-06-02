SemperVirens Venture Capital Launches Accelerator Program to Help Startups Sharpen GTM Strategy, Connect with Decision Makers, and Scale Faster

"The pace of change in healthcare, workforce, and financial services is increasing — and founders need faster paths to traction," said Robby Peters, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SemperVirens. "We deliver on that need by giving startups direct access to our network." Post this

"The pace of change in healthcare, workforce, and financial services is increasing — and founders need faster paths to traction," said Robby Peters, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at SemperVirens. "We deliver on that need by giving startups direct access to our network."

The Accelerator is powered by SemperVirens' unique and deeply integrated network of over 200 senior executives, and dozens of large-scale distribution partners, and strategic industry advisors. Strategic partners such as Sequoia Group, Transform, ADP Ventures, MetLife, Paychex, The Cigna Group, Unum, multiple BlueCross Blue Shield Plans and The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (Guardian) are all actively engaging in the Accelerator, advising participants, shaping strategic approaches and co-developing distribution pathways.

"This partnership allows us to stay ahead of market shifts, explore new investment opportunities, and bring innovative solutions to our clients faster and more effectively," said Craig Cimini, Cigna Ventures.

With the launch of the program, SemperVirens has also selected its first cohort of four companies that are solving challenging problems across healthtech, insurtech and workforcetech. This inaugural class of talented founders includes: Amar Jasarbasic, Clasp; Bilal Farooqui, Sunny Health AI; Brandon Goode, Outro; and Michael Johnson, Onboarded. Through the Accelerator, founders receive targeted support in three core areas:

Product–Market Fit Insights – Interactive sessions with SemperVirens' Innovation Councils, which bring together corporate venture leaders, innovation heads, and business unit decision-makers to provide real-time product feedback.

Distribution & GTM Support– Curated introductions, private sessions and briefings with distribution partners, and engagements at major industry events help founders accelerate traction.

Support for Scaling – Access to the SemperVirens' Trusted Partner Suite of vetted vendors, tools, and advisors.

"Building the best product today isn't sufficient. It's table stakes. We needed a partner to build the best distribution strategy as well, and that's what we have in our relationship with SemperVirens," said Bilal Farooqui, one of the first Accelerator companies from Sunny Health AI.

Program cycles kick-off on a quarterly basis, with a structured onboarding followed by tailored support. While primarily virtual, the Accelerator includes curated in-person gatherings tied to major industry moments like Transform, HLTH, HR Tech, JPM, and InsureTech Connect.

Startups interested in learning more or applying can visit sempervirensvc.com/accelerator.

About SemperVirens

SemperVirens is a venture fund investing in companies driving workforce transformation through innovation in the enterprise, healthcare and financial services sectors. Since its founding in 2018, the firm has leveraged its network of Fortune 500 employers, HR leaders, brokers, insurers, hospital systems, and financial institutions to generate $100M in closed revenue for their portfolio companies. SemperVirens currently has ~$300 million AUM and supports a portfolio of more than 70 companies. For more information, visit www.sempervirensvc.com.

