Semrush Taps Opollo as First Aussie Partner for AI SEO Power Move

Backed by Semrush Enterprise, Opollo's AI-first approach equips IT and MSP businesses to respond to AI-influenced search patterns with speed and accuracy. These tools and strategies will enable Opollo's clients to stay visible in an AI-driven search landscape without blowing out marketing budgets.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organic traffic is drying up. Google Ads costs are ballooning. AI search is already rewriting the rules while most businesses are still playing by the old ones.

Amid this digital shake-up, Opollo has made a decisive move: becoming the first Australian digital marketing agency to partner with Semrush Enterprise on its new AI Optimisation (AIO) solution.

With AI platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini already changing the way people search and make decisions, AIO gives businesses a practical way to keep showing up where it counts.

This badge of honour will give Opollo a strategic edge. While other agencies are scrambling to react, Opollo is offering clients a way forward that actually works in the age of AI-dominated search.

"Massive shifts are happening, and agencies across Australia are panicking," says Steven Morey, Opollo founder and CEO.

"Traffic is dropping, ad spend on Google is up more than 20%, and yet it's still not working. The future has arrived, so we acted fast. Look up GPT, AI SEO, AEO, AIO, and it's happening right now."

Backed by Semrush Enterprise, Opollo's AI-first approach equips IT and MSP businesses to respond to AI-influenced search patterns with speed and accuracy. These tools and strategies will enable Opollo's clients to stay visible in an AI-driven search landscape without blowing out marketing budgets.

"The real impact of AIO is helping clients stay visible and relevant in a market where AI platforms are already shaping decisions," said Christian Knolder, Semrush Enterprise Senior Account Manager.

"With Opollo leading this charge, Australia's digital businesses now have a genuine first-mover advantage."

Why this matters now:

Google Ads spend is up 20% in just six months. Click-throughs? Going the other way.

Platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini are changing the way people search, decide, and buy.

AIO is becoming the baseline, and businesses that delay will get buried.

This partnership is a first-mover advantage with substantial impact. It puts Opollo's clients in the best possible position to raise visibility and competitiveness, and actually see the ROI from their digital spend.

"We're proud and excited to be Australia's first agency to embrace this future with Semrush," says Mr Morey.

Want in?

Opollo is hosting an exclusive AIO Webinar on October 1, 2025, breaking down what AIO really is, how it works, and how forward-thinking businesses can make it work for them. Save your seat now.

About Opollo

Opollo is a digital marketing and branding agency built for the IT and MSP channel. Formerly known as LeftLeads, Opollo blends strategic clarity with bold creativity to help MSPs go from invisible to invincible. With a focus on brand, content, and now AI-first marketing, Opollo leads the charge in helping B2B tech firms stand out in a crowded field and dominate their digital space.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimisation, advertising, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Media Contact:

Steven Morey

[email protected]

https://opollo.com/

Media Contact

Steven Morey, Opollo, 61 (03) 8593 7416, [email protected], https://opollo.com

SOURCE Opollo