Sen. Steve Daines to Speak at Novogradac 25th Annual New Markets Tax Credit Conference in San Diego

"We're honored to have Sen. Daines at a time when the push for an extension or even permanency of the new markets tax credit is so important," said Nicolo Pinoli, CPA, a partner in Novogradac's Portland, Oregon, office and conference chair.

Other sessions on the agenda include panels with insights from insiders at the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Fund, tips to prepare for Year 7, gaining a deeper understanding about working in distressed and Native Lands and more. The full agenda can be found here.

The conference is co-hosted by Broadstreet Impact Services, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase and U.S. Bank, sponsored by Advantage Capital, Dudley Ventures, Enterprise, Ginsberg Jacobs LLC, Greenline Ventures and Husch Blackwell and features exhibitors Impact Marketplace, PolicyMap, Ryan, Smith NMTC Associates, Steadfast City and Stinson.

In addition to the panel topics, Novogradac will host two pre-conference workshops on Jan. 22, 2025. The NMTC Basics Workshop will help attendees learn fundamental details about the incentive such as participants, how to avoid recapture, navigating the tax credit's many initialisms and more. The NMTC Beyond the Basics Workshop will dig deeper into the incentive, offering attendees a chance to learn more about structuring transactions, monetization of assets, exit strategies and more.

About Novogradac

Novogradac, which has been in business for 35 years, has grown to more than 750 employees and partners with offices in more than 25 cities. Tax, audit and consulting specialty practice areas for Novogradac include affordable housing, community development, historic rehabilitation and renewable energy. For additional information on Novogradac's personnel and areas of expertise, visit novoco.com or call (415) 356-8000.

