Senator Tim Kaine: A Book Talk at Columbus Citizens Foundation on Wednesday, May 29 - moderated by noted author Adriana Trigiani

Kaine's memoir provides insight into his love for the natural world, the tests of his physical endurance, and how this journey was the springboard for reflections on dramatic events in the life of the nation, all shared with immediacy and honesty. Post this

The evening's discussion will be moderated by Adriana Trigiani, a distinguished name in the literary and entertainment industry. Trigiani is celebrated for her diverse body of work, which includes twenty bestselling books such as The Shoemaker's Wife, The Good Left Undone, and Lucia, Lucia, translated into 38 languages worldwide. Besides her literary achievements, she is the host of the acclaimed podcast, You Are What You Read, engaging with prominent figures like David Baldacci, Rainn Wilson, and Katie Couric to discuss the books that have shaped their lives. A native of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Trigiani's deep connection to the region and her commitment to promoting the arts and literature are exemplified by her co-founding of The Origin Project, an educational initiative that benefits thousands of students. In 2023, she was honored with the Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia, acknowledging her contributions to culture and the arts.

About Columbus Citizens Foundation:

Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that fosters appreciation of Italian-American heritage and culture through various events and educational programs, promoting community engagement and cultural understanding. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Columbus Citizens Foundation's scholarship program, which offers deserving students the opportunity to realize their educational dreams. To date, Columbus Citizens Foundation has awarded over $40 million in scholarship funding to deserving students since the program's inception.

