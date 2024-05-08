Senator Tim Kaine: A Book Talk at Columbus Citizens Foundation on Wednesday, May 29 - moderated by noted author Adriana Trigiani

Columbus Citizens Foundation is proud to announce an exclusive book event featuring Senator Tim Kaine, who will be discussing his recently published memoir, Walk, Ride, Paddle: A Life Outside on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the CCF Townhouse, 8 East 69th Street, moderated by author Adriana Trigiani. The book is a rich narrative of Senator Kaine's physically demanding and thought-provoking journey across Virginia, offering profound reflections on recent pivotal moments in American history.
NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbus Citizens Foundation is proud to announce an event featuring Senator Tim Kaine discussing his recently published memoir, Walk, Ride, Paddle: A Life Outside, at the CCF Townhouse, 8 East 69th Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The book is a rich narrative of Senator Kaine's physically demanding and thought-provoking journey across Virginia, offering profound reflections on recent pivotal moments in American history.
In Walk, Ride, Paddle, released April 9, 2024, Senator Kaine recounts his extensive treks during key periods such as his sixtieth birthday and twenty-fifth year in public office. His adventures—hiking 559 miles of the Appalachian Trail, biking 321 miles along the Virginia Blue Ridge, and canoeing 348 miles on the James River—serve as a backdrop for a deeper exploration of events like the impeachment trials, the COVID-19 pandemic, racial protests, and the January 6th attack on the Capitol.
The evening's discussion will be moderated by Adriana Trigiani, a distinguished name in the literary and entertainment industry. Trigiani is celebrated for her diverse body of work, which includes twenty bestselling books such as The Shoemaker's Wife, The Good Left Undone, and Lucia, Lucia, translated into 38 languages worldwide. Besides her literary achievements, she is the host of the acclaimed podcast, You Are What You Read, engaging with prominent figures like David Baldacci, Rainn Wilson, and Katie Couric to discuss the books that have shaped their lives. A native of Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, Trigiani's deep connection to the region and her commitment to promoting the arts and literature are exemplified by her co-founding of The Origin Project, an educational initiative that benefits thousands of students. In 2023, she was honored with the Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia, acknowledging her contributions to culture and the arts.
About Columbus Citizens Foundation:
Columbus Citizens Foundation is a non-profit organization that fosters appreciation of Italian-American heritage and culture through various events and educational programs, promoting community engagement and cultural understanding. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Columbus Citizens Foundation's scholarship program, which offers deserving students the opportunity to realize their educational dreams. To date, Columbus Citizens Foundation has awarded over $40 million in scholarship funding to deserving students since the program's inception.
