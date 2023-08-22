Sendbird Adds AI-Powered SmartAssistant to Salesforce Connector for Fast and Personalized Support Interactions

"Now, with Sendbird SmartAssistant, a customizable, no-code generative AI chatbot is readily available to integrate into companies' support workflows." Tweet this

Salesforce Connector provides superior chat capabilities, such as rich media attachments, image moderation, webhooks, and a customizable end-user experience that can be tailored to companies' specific needs. With integration of the AI chatbot, SmartAssistant, Sendbird now provides even more high-quality responses to support queries. Whether it's answering frequently asked questions or troubleshooting product issues, SmartAssistant for Salesforce Connector ensures helpful and human-like responses throughout the customer support journey.

Sendbird's cutting-edge generative AI solution enables users to leverage high-value first-party data for support interactions. Users can now easily create AI knowledge chatbots without the need for OpenAI credentials. This can provide personalized and human-like chatbot conversations to quickly meet customer needs while improving agent efficiency.

The new integration builds upon and extends Salesforce Connector's Summarize feature. What was tested conceptually through the beta period is now an essential, valuable part of the Salesforce Connector tool. Summarize is powered by ChatGPT and enables agents to get a comprehensive summary of an entire support chat conversation with a customer in an instant; agents no longer need to read the conversation from the very start to provide the best, immediate support for their users.

In addition to SmartAssistant and Summarize, Sendbird also incorporated new Moderation capabilities. Organizations can moderate message content and users from the convenience of a single dashboard. With the supported filters and moderation methods, they can determine the level of suitability of language, images, and other content for their applications using Salesforce Connector. Users also benefit from Auto-Translation, in which Salesforce Connector translates received messages into an agent's preferred language within the case chat.

With Sendbird Salesforce Connector, organizations get an out-of-the-box solution with seamless, near-instant integration compared to other chat solutions that can take weeks. This translates to faster time to value. Additionally, as a cloud-based solution, the tool is persistently updated with no interruption to the user experience and no management demands on teams.

To learn more about how Sendbird Salesforce Connector with SmartAssistant enables effortless query resolution, personalized interactions, enhanced agent productivity, seamless integration, and more, go to https://sendbird.com/products/salesforce-connector.

