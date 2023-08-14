Sendbird and LiveRamp Partner to Enable Marketers to Personalize Every Experience by Connecting First-Party Data While Enhancing Privacy

In the shift towards a cookieless future, joint customers gain a deeper view of the customer journey without compromising privacy
SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendbird, the global in-app conversations platform with over 300 million monthly active users, today announced a new partnership with LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, to enable joint customers to leverage their highly valuable first-party data to personalize in-app chat and messaging while protecting users' privacy. Joint customers of Sendbird and LiveRamp can now power personalized experiences using LiveRamp's identity framework, as well as benefit from improved analysis and measurement. For the first time, marketers can bring together media exposure logs and marketing technology exposure logs to build a deeper view of the consumer journey.
Through this partnership, marketers and product teams can connect their first-party data through LiveRamp, then learn more about and engage with their target audiences via Sendbird through in-app chat and messaging. LiveRamp's foundational identity offers the most connectivity across the most channels with the most open web absorption, including the most connected partners. Leveraging LiveRamp's identity means that every interaction is measurable, enabling marketers to tie together in-app chat and messaging experiences with offline data, such as in-store transactions, and media exposures to create an anonymous view of the complete consumer journey. As companies are required to embrace addressability without cookies and mobile identifiers, it is more important than ever for brands to turn to new technologies for trust, reach, measurement, and optimization. The partnership between Sendbird and LiveRamp was built to help.
"First-party data is the holy grail for marketers and product teams as we shift towards a cookieless future," said Sendbird CEO and Co-founder John S. Kim. "By partnering with LiveRamp, we can help our customers make informed decisions and create new, highly engaging brand experiences in a manner that continues to safeguard consumer privacy."
On behalf of nearly 4,000 apps, Sendbird powers more than 85 billion customer interactions every year. From in-app messages, to video calls between people, to user actions triggered by notifications, these signals add to the picture of who each customer is and their preferences.
"Every brand has countless consumer touchpoints, and our integration with Sendbird will help to further reach customers at the right time in their journeys, now including in-app chat and messaging," said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations & Addressability, LiveRamp. "By partnering with Sendbird, we're enabling marketers to give customers the personalized and convenient experiences they expect, across more channels than ever before."
To learn more, please visit www.sendbird.com.
About Sendbird
Sendbird believes conversations are at the heart of building relationships and getting things done. The company's global conversations platform powers over 7 Billion mobile messages and interactions monthly. Industry leaders like Reddit, Hinge, and Paytm build with Sendbird chat, voice, video, and livestream APIs to create a differentiated user experience that improves customer retention, conversion, and satisfaction.
Headquartered in California, Sendbird is venture-backed by ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab, and Y Combinator.
About LiveRamp
LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.
Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.
Media Contact
Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected], Moore Communications
SOURCE Sendbird
Share this article