Sendbird and LiveRamp Partner to Enable Marketers to Personalize Every Experience by Connecting First-Party Data While Enhancing Privacy

"First-party data is the holy grail for marketers and product teams as we shift towards a cookieless future," said Sendbird CEO and Co-founder John S. Kim. "By partnering with LiveRamp, we can help our customers make informed decisions and create new, highly engaging brand experiences in a manner that continues to safeguard consumer privacy."

On behalf of nearly 4,000 apps, Sendbird powers more than 85 billion customer interactions every year. From in-app messages, to video calls between people, to user actions triggered by notifications, these signals add to the picture of who each customer is and their preferences.

"Every brand has countless consumer touchpoints, and our integration with Sendbird will help to further reach customers at the right time in their journeys, now including in-app chat and messaging," said Travis Clinger, SVP, Activations & Addressability, LiveRamp. "By partnering with Sendbird, we're enabling marketers to give customers the personalized and convenient experiences they expect, across more channels than ever before."

About Sendbird

Sendbird believes conversations are at the heart of building relationships and getting things done. The company's global conversations platform powers over 7 Billion mobile messages and interactions monthly. Industry leaders like Reddit, Hinge, and Paytm build with Sendbird chat, voice, video, and livestream APIs to create a differentiated user experience that improves customer retention, conversion, and satisfaction.

Headquartered in California, Sendbird is venture-backed by ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab, and Y Combinator.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world's most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners.

Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.liveramp.com.

Media Contact

