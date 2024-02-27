Sendbird Introduces a No-code AI Chatbot to Help SMBs Automate Customer Interactions

"By harnessing the power of new AI tools, businesses can streamline their support processes, save time, and allocate resources more effectively," added Kim. "It's not just a technological leap; it's a strategic advantage that sets businesses on the path to exceeding customer expectations." Post this

Furthermore, Sendbird introduces a developer-centric Pro package that facilitates mobile app integration, offers more workflows, and enables additional function calls for programmable third-party software application connections. Envision a travel or shopping bot assistant utilizing these connections to recommend flights, hotels, or products. Through APIs, the functionality of AI chatbots is expanded, effectively narrowing the competitive divide for SMBs with larger, established platforms.

Notably, Sendbird's no-code AI chatbot seamlessly integrates with Sendbird Desk, its support agent and ticketing solution, to forge a unified sales or support desk. This powerful combination delivers automated efficiency alongside the nuanced understanding of human support. This complete software solution empowers SMBs to increase deflection rates and improve customer satisfaction with swift, accurate answers that meet consumers' expectations.

Built on a real-time communication platform trusted by industry leaders like Shipt, Match, and Yahoo, Sendbird's AI chatbot ensures seamless integration with both websites and mobile applications.

"By harnessing the power of new AI tools, businesses can streamline their support processes, save time, and allocate resources more effectively," added Kim. "It's not just a technological leap; it's a strategic advantage that sets businesses on the path to exceeding customer expectations."

