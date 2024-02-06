Sendbird introduces its Salesforce AI chatbot on AppExchange

"We believe this AI-powered solution will become essential to support teams, making it simple to extend outstanding, personalized service across every customer interaction." Post this

Notably, Sendbird Salesforce Connector incorporates Sendbird SmartAssistant, a customizable, no-code conversational AI chatbot that seamlessly integrates into Salesforce's CRM, automating routine inquiries without disrupting existing operations. Sendbird's AI chatbot is multilingual, extending global reach and breaking down language barriers in customer service. Also, by leveraging CRM data, Sendbird's AI chatbot provides more personalized responses, leading to improved deflection rates and faster issue resolution.

To further assist support agents, the Salesforce Connector provides a new Summarize feature, powered by OpenAI's GPT. This functionality allows agents to instantly access summarized conversations from another agent or a previous AI chatbot interaction. This facilitates quick and seamless agent handoff by eliminating the need to read the entire customer conversation.

Sendbird Salesforce Connector also offers other valuable support chat features, including:

Moderation: Organizations can moderate message content and users from the convenience of a Sendbird dashboard. With profanity filters and auto-image moderation, they can determine the suitability of language, images, and other content for their applications using Salesforce Connector.

Auto-Translation: Salesforce Connector automatically translates incoming messages within the chat, allowing businesses to assist customers in multiple languages based on the agent's preference.

Transcripts: After closing a case, a detailed transcript of the interaction between the customer and agent is generated as a permanent record. This ensures no information is lost, facilitating easy review in future issues.

Having the Salesforce Connector on AppExchange simplifies the setup of a feature-rich chat aided by AI. The AppExchange streamlines access to new Salesforce-compatible and -compliant Sendbird features.

"We are delighted to offer Sendbird's Salesforce Connector on AppExchange," said Sendbird Head of Product Shailesh Nalawadi. "We believe this AI-powered solution will become essential to support teams, making it simple to extend outstanding, personalized service across every customer interaction."

With the Sendbird Salesforce Connector, organizations get an out-of-the-box solution that can be implemented within hours. Elevate your customer experience and support agent efficiency with AI-powered support chat. Try out the Salesforce Connector on AppExchange today!

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the all-in-one communication API platform that empowers web and mobile applications with uncluttered, branded, custom user experiences. Sendbird's cutting-edge APIs unlock the potential of AI-powered chatbots, one-way notification messages, chat, video calls, and live streaming, tailored for use in commerce, marketing, and exceptional customer support. Trusted by industry leaders such as Yahoo, Hinge, Krafton, and Paytm, Sendbird powers over 7 billion interactions monthly for over 4000+ applications worldwide. Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by prominent investors, including ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab, and Y Combinator. Please visit www.Sendbird.com.

