Sendbird Launches Business Messaging to Empower Teams and Systems to Send Critical Messages with Impact and Cost-Effectiveness

"Sendbird Business Messaging offers a sophisticated, omnichannel messaging software & API solution that offers SMS, push notifications, WhatsApp, and in-app notifications." Post this

"To date, businesses chased after the omnichannel promise by stringing together disparate communications software and APIs to reach their audience," said Sendbird CEO and co-founder John S. Kim. "With Sendbird Business Messaging, for the first time, any team, not only marketing, can message customers across channels like SMS, WhatsApp, mobile push, or in-app to deliver mission-critical communication. Not only does this up-level the customer experience, it does so with incredible performance and dramatic cost reduction."

In today's attention economy, optimizing communications for the best user experience while optimizing for costs is challenging. Sendbird Business Messaging solves these two problems simultaneously.

"Sendbird Business Messaging has been fantastic for our business. Since deploying it, we've experienced a 78% open rate in-app and 30% cost savings overall due to SMS costs cutting with highly effective channels, like in-app," said Apurva Shetty, Product Manager at Porter. "The app integration flexibility that Sendbird provides allowed us to create a dedicated space where users can find critical messages easily and on their own schedule. This less fragmented and intrusive delivery approach improves performance."

Sendbird Business Messaging is gaining significant attention internationally among fully digitalized businesses, mainly because of the restrictions on SMS opt-ins. By incorporating in-app messaging into their communication strategies, companies can dramatically expand their reach to nearly 100% of their customer base (typically 30% in highly SMS-regulated regions). This approach allows higher delivery rates of more relevant and persistent content, increasing conversions and reducing costs.

Sendbird Business Messaging Is the definitive solution for product managers looking to empower all business teams and engineers with effective mobile customer messaging. It combines operational user-friendliness with technical flexibility, ensuring quick implementation and extensive customizability. Critical software and API features include:

Mobile omnichannel communications:

In-app messaging

Push notifications

WhatsApp

SMS

A unifying dashboard for all teams:

Message drafting and templating

Omnichannel campaign building and templating

Multi-layer analytics for campaigns, channels, and users

Developer tools:

One-line of code in-app feed UI Kit integrations for iOS & Android

Flexible iOS & Android SDKs for custom implementations

A unified API for system integrations

A Single API for Developers

As an innovator in mobile omnichannel notification Software and API, Sendbird's new solution provides a unified API for SMS, WhatsApp, push, and in-app notifications. This enables developers to create custom workflows with their systems to send personal and bulk messages to customers from their CRMs, logistics, or payment stack—For example, sending a transaction receipt of a food order. With iOS & Android UI Kits and SDKs, developers can swiftly integrate notification feeds into their apps using a single line of code or craft customized integrations.

Just as Sendbird changes the game for underserved business teams, it also streamlines integrations, maintenance, and development for software engineers.

To learn more, visit the Sendbird Business Messaging product page.

About Sendbird

Sendbird is trusted by 4000 of the world's most popular apps—including DoorDash, Match Group, Noom, and Yahoo Sports—to power messages between businesses and 320 million people every month, to build relationships, and to get things done.

The company offers an award-winning communication platform on which modern messaging experiences are built. It unlocks the potential of unified customer communications across omnichannel notifications, in-app chat, voice, video, and AI. Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by ICONIQ, Softbank, Tiger Global Management, Y Combinator, and other investors.

CONTACT: Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Sendbird