Sendbird Unveils Next-Gen Content Moderation for Safer Online Communities

A Closer Look at Sendbird Moderation

Sendbird's hybrid moderation system marks a significant leap forward. This innovative approach combines the precision of advanced automated tools with the nuanced understanding of human moderators, setting a new benchmark in community safety.

At the heart of the moderation solution is the Sendbird Rule Engine, an intelligent scanner of user interactions—detecting and decisively managing inappropriate content from texts to multimedia. It is designed to adapt. Moderators can customize rules to reflect the community's unique standards and cultural values. The result is a consistent, fair, and safe environment across the social platform.

When automation meets ambiguity, the Moderation Review Queue steps in, allowing for nuanced decisions that honor moderators managing the complexity of human communication. The Moderation Review Queue is a critical checkpoint to ensure all content aligns with the platform's community standards.

The Live moderation dashboard also lets moderators handle traffic in real time with a direct window into chat groups and channels.

Sendbird doesn't just moderate; it keeps records. The Sendbird Moderation Logs retain every action detail, providing a transparent trail of moderation activities for audits and continuous rule improvements.

"Global online communities with low control over user-generated content face significant risks. Language and intent matter," said Sendbird CEO and Co-founder John S. Kim. "Our commitment at Sendbird is to foster safer, more engaging online communities where interactions are secure and enriching. By blending automated efficiency with human insight, our Hybrid Moderation system offers an unparalleled solution to the dynamic challenges of moderating online communities."

Sendbird has already deployed Advanced Moderation to several customers, resulting in stellar outcomes.

"At Kakao Entertainment, ensuring a safe and vibrant community is our top priority. Sendbird's moderation rule engine has been a game-changer for us, providing the flexibility and efficiency to tailor moderation rules to our unique needs," said Pina Jang, Project Manager at Kakao Entertainment. "We're excited to create an even safer and more engaging space where our users can confidently connect and communicate."

Other customers testing Advanced Moderation find it more comprehensive and user-friendly than other solutions. Additionally, they've been impressed with how easy it was to activate the capabilities directly from the dashboard.

For an exclusive opportunity to test drive Sendbird's Advanced Moderation, now in private beta, simply request access by visiting the product page.

About Sendbird

Sendbird is the all-in-one communication API platform that empowers web and mobile applications with uncluttered, branded, custom user experiences. Sendbird's cutting-edge APIs unlock the potential of AI-powered chatbots, one-way notification messages, chat, video calls and live streaming, tailored for use in commerce, marketing, and exceptional customer support. Trusted by industry leaders such as Yahoo, Hinge, Krafton, and Paytm, Sendbird powers over 7 billion interactions monthly for over 4000+ applications worldwide. Headquartered in California, Sendbird is backed by prominent investors, including ICONIQ Growth, STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Tiger Global Management, Meritech Capital, Emergence Capital, Shasta Ventures, August Capital, Funders Club, World Innovation Lab, and Y Combinator.

