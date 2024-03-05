Sendbird's No-Code AI Chatbot Elevates Intelligence with Upstage's Solar LLM Integration

"We are thrilled to integrate Solar into Sendbird's world-class chat solution, further innovating the overall customer journey experience that Sendbird provides." Post this

Sendbird's global messaging infrastructure facilitates billions of interactions among 300 million users globally every month through its enterprise-level, customisable chat interface. 'SmartAssistant' is a solution that allows for the creation and deployment of AI chatbots specializing in customer service by providing just a few pieces of information, without needing a large engineering team. This opens access to the broader market of small-to-medium sized businesses.

Upstage's 'Solar' is the world's first model with 10.7 billion parameters, boasting exceptional performance. Last month, it ranked first in the global LLM rankings, as measured by AI platform Hugging Face. With this partnership, Sendbird will provide its key customers with competitive Smart Assistant AI chatbot services based on the Solar LLM.

"We anticipate offering solutions that fully leverage the potential of generative AI by combining Smart Assistant with Solar," John Kim, CEO and Co-founder of Sendbird, emphasizing, "It will become a game-changer for companies aiming for more innovative enterprise support services and customer experiences."

"We are thrilled to integrate Solar into Sendbird's world-class chat solution, further innovating the overall customer journey experience that Sendbird provides." said Sung Kim, CEO of Upstage.

This partnership is expected to foster a more active collaboration between both companies in acquiring and expanding their respective portfolio of South Korean and global customers. The aim is to enhance competitiveness with a product that seamlessly combines Solar's high-performance model with Sendbird's proven chat UI and communication infrastructure.

