Senior Care Authority Accelerates Franchise Support and National Growth in First Half of 2025

With new owners, strategic hires, expanded training and a CEU partnership, Senior Care Authority is prioritizing growth and franchisee support in 2025.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Care Authority, a leading eldercare consulting and placement service, is making big moves in 2025. In the first half of the year, the brand welcomed new franchise owners across the country, invested in internal infrastructure, expanded its franchise support team and launched a major continuing education initiative for health care professionals.

"We added new franchisees in the Southwest, down in the San Diego and Los Angeles markets," said Mark Molnar, President and Chief Operating Officer of Senior Care Authority. "We've also added another franchisee in the Boston area up in the Northeast, and we opened Columbus, Ohio, which is a brand-new market for us."

At the heart of the brand's Q2 momentum is a commitment to franchisee success. That includes strategic hiring, refined training systems, and new tools for franchisee and community engagement. One of the brand's biggest new initiatives is a partnership with CEU Creations, which allows health care professionals such as social workers, nurses and case managers to earn continuing education credits through Senior Care Authority.

"It's an investment we're making in our franchises to help them partner with the health care community," Molnar said. "It really should provide some great educational components to the services we already offer."

The new CEU program officially launched at the end of Q2 and has already been well-received throughout the franchise system.

Frank Samson, Founder and CEO of Senior Care Authority, has been innovating since

beginning his franchise operations in 2014. He noted that "it is really exciting to see the

foundation that we have built over the years continue to grow and add key people to our

support team."

To support continued growth, the brand also added two key leaders to its corporate team — Tim Schroder as Vice President of Marketing and Mary Molnar as Vice President of Support. "Those are two key components to really build out an already solid management team," Molnar said.

Senior Care Authority also continued to evolve its training model under the leadership of Marcy Baskin, Senior Vice President of Franchise Support and Training.

"Training has been a key component for our franchises, but with changes in the industry, it's always important to update it," Molnar said. "Marcy has done a lot of work upgrading and improving the training processes to get us even better situated for future growth."

Heading into the second half of 2025, the brand remains focused on expanding with the right people, regardless of market location.

"We don't really focus on specific markets," Molnar said. "We really look at the people that come to us and then try to focus on finding the very best talent out there and helping them grow in their markets — wherever they might be."

The brand's efforts continue to earn national recognition. In Q2 alone, Senior Care Authority was honored with two new Franchise Business Review awards: Top Recession-Resistant Franchise and Top Low-Cost Franchise.

Looking ahead, Molnar says the brand is focused on marketing innovation, tech upgrades and a strong development pipeline.

"We're going to continue to do the types of things you saw us do in the second quarter. Our talent is now fully built out in terms of what our franchise support team looks like," Molnar said. "We've got a strong pipeline of prospective franchisees that are interested in joining our system going into the second half of the year. And I think we'll also focus quite a bit on our CRM and using data to improve our systems and marketing and management of our tools."

To keep momentum going, Senior Care Authority is also preparing for a series of regional conferences taking place in Q3.

"Every other year we do a large national conference, and on the off years we do regional conferences," Molnar said. "It's a little bit more of an intimate setting. You get a chance to really spend time with folks who are adjacent to you in your region."

With franchisee support at the center of every initiative, Senior Care Authority is building out a foundation for long-term, sustainable growth in the back half of the year.

ABOUT SENIOR CARE AUTHORITY:

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at http://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

