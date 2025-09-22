Senior Care Authority Adds New Leaders To Boost Growth and Franchise Support

The addition of marketing veteran Tim Schroder and senior care expert Mary Molnar reflects the brand's commitment to national growth and local franchisee success.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Care Authority, a top name in elder care consulting and placement, has expanded its leadership team. Tim Schroder has been named Vice President of Marketing, and Mary Molnar is the new Vice President of Franchise Support. Both bring deep experience that will help the brand strengthen its national presence and provide stronger, hands-on support to franchisees.

"The senior care industry is experiencing unprecedented demand, and we are committed to adding leaders of this caliber as a direct investment in the continued growth of Senior Care Authority," said Frank Samson, founder of Senior Care Authority. "By enhancing our executive team, we're ensuring Senior Care Authority has the leadership infrastructure to accelerate growth, attract top-tier franchisees, strengthen our unprecedented support to our franchise community and deliver long-term value across our network."

Schroder has more than 20 years of experience in franchise marketing, with previous leadership roles at Golden Corral, Save A Lot and Retro Fitness. At Senior Care Authority, he will focus on improving the brand's digital footprint, including website updates, better SEO and enhanced local microsites for franchisees. His plans also include providing toolkits and strategies that make it easier for owners to connect with families in their communities.

"The choice to place a loved one in a senior care facility comes with a lot of emotion, anxiety and stress," Schroder said. "We're here to make that easier — to help people focus on their loved one while we guide them through the process. That emotional connection needs to be reflected across all marketing touchpoints."

Mary Molnar has been a Senior Care Authority franchisee since 2018 and understands the challenges of balancing client care with business operations. In her new role, she will work directly with franchise owners to improve onboarding, simplify daily operations and strengthen communication across the system. Her goal is to build practical systems that help owners feel supported and confident as they grow their businesses.

"I know how much courage and hard work it takes to launch and lead in this space, and I wanted to be a bigger part of the Senior Care Authority network that helps each owner feel more confident, capable and supported," Molnar said.

Schroder and Molnar bring a mix of national experience and local insight to Senior Care Authority, helping the brand grow in a fast-moving industry. Their appointments show a lasting commitment to franchisee support and to families facing the challenges of senior care.

To find out more information on costs to buy this franchise, please visit https://1851franchise.com/senior-care-authority.

ABOUT SENIOR CARE AUTHORITY:

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations in 30 states. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at http://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

Media Contact

Nick Powills, 1851 Franchise, 3125263996, [email protected], www.1851franchise.com

SOURCE 1851 Franchise