Senior Care Authority Celebrates Major Wins and Welcomes Four New Franchisees in Q1 2025

The leading elder care consulting and placement franchise saw strong growth in the first quarter of 2025, marked by national accolades for franchisee satisfaction.

PETALUMA, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Care Authority, a leading senior placement and elder care consulting franchise, kicked off 2025 with tremendous momentum, adding new franchisees, expanding corporate staff and earning national recognition for franchisee satisfaction and support.

"This has been a big first quarter for us," said Mark Molnar, who transitioned from franchise owner in Cleveland to the brand's President and Chief Operating Officer at the start of this year. "It's been energizing to join the corporate team at a time when there's so much positive activity across the system."

This quarter, Senior Care Authority was named one of Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for 2025, including a place on the Top Franchises for Women list. "The fact that these recognitions are based on surveys of our franchisees makes them especially meaningful," said Molnar. "It's a testament to the strength of our system and the people behind it."

One of the biggest highlights of the quarter was Senior Care Authority's National Conference, held January 10-13 in Clearwater Beach, Florida. The event brought together franchisees, industry experts and leadership for three days of learning, networking and celebration.

"This year's conference focused on growth, innovation, and the future of elder care," said Molnar. "We explored topics like leveraging technology to better serve our clients, the future of memory care and how to align our mission and business model for lasting impact. The energy and engagement from our community was incredible."

Key sessions included:

Merging the Mission and the Model, discussing SCA's business model and the positive impact on families and seniors.

The Future of Memory Care, exploring the Montessori Method for dementia care.

Franchisee panels and personal stories from families affected by Alzeheimer's and dementia.

Senior Care Authority also welcomed four new franchisees in Q1, expanding into Jacksonville, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; Seattle, Washington; and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"We're attracting a great mix of people — some with experience in senior care and others who bring strong interpersonal skills and a passion for service," said Molnar. "Our most successful owners are great networkers who are compassionate and committed to helping families navigate complex decisions."

With a strong pipeline of candidates, the brand anticipates continued expansion in Q2.

To support this growth and enhance franchisee services, Senior Care Authority added several new members to the corporate team this year, including Molnar himself, as well as professionals in contracting and CRM support.

"We're also working to revamp our new franchisee training program and strengthen our tech base so we can use data more effectively," Molnar said. "It's all part of building a stronger foundation for long-term success."

One major initiative completed in Q1 was earning CEU credentials for the brand's Beyond Driving with Dignity program, offering accredited continuing education for nurses and social workers — a significant step in reinforcing SCA's leadership in dementia and elder care education.

As 2025 continues, Senior Care Authority is focused on sustainable growth, technology innovation and empowering franchisees to deliver exceptional service in their communities.

"The strength of our brand in the marketplace is attracting more interest than ever," Molnar said. "The services we offer, the quality of our training and the meaningful work we do — all at a very attractive entry point — make this an exciting time to join Senior Care Authority."

For more information about franchising with Senior Care Authority, visit http://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

About Senior Care Authority

Senior Care Authority® was founded in 2009, began franchising in 2014, and currently serves over 100 locations across the U.S. The network consists of professionally trained and experienced local advisors who assist families with the overwhelming challenges associated with selecting the best options in assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, and navigating through a complex healthcare system. Senior Care Authority offers Eldercare Consulting services to families and is the exclusive provider of the Beyond Driving with Dignity program. Learn more at http://www.seniorcareauthority.com.

