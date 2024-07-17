Senior Care Finder Announces Strategic Partnership with Nebraska Elite Business Advisory Firm

An innovative, strategic partnership that amplifies startup growth and economic impact.

LINCOLN, Neb., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Care Finder, the single source for trusted information on senior living and care providers, announces today a strategic partnership with an exclusive business advisory firm, the Coach N' Group. The Coach N' Group is comprised of several of Nebraska's most prominent business leaders including former Assurity Life Insurance Company CEO Tom Henning, Smith Hayes / D.A. Davidson former CEO Tom Smith, Nelnet Chairman Mike Dunlap, Lincoln Industries Chairman and CEO, Marc LeBaron and others. Together, the Coach N' Group has proven to refine and elevate Senior Care Finder's first-mover approach in the industry, while expediting its ability to scale at an unprecedented level.

The process of searching for senior living and care is riddled with complexities, outdated information, and lack of transparency. It's a challenge that millions of families have experienced, including the founders of Senior Care Finder, CEO, Christie Stukenholtz and President, Heath Stukenholtz. Fueled by their personal and professional experiences, they courageously pioneered a platform that offers free, unbiased support and guidance to millions nationwide. In an industry often resistant to change, this innovation shines as it redefines the landscape for finding senior living and care. "We are grateful for The Coach N' Group and their willingness to help us think like a Fortune 100 company, while still operating with a startup mentality" said CEO, Christie Stukenholtz.

Senior Care Finder is on a mission to deliver the most important insights and resources every consumer will need when making this often overwhelming and emotionally charged decision.

Senior Care Finder CEO, Christie Stukenholtz, comments: "Collaboration and strategic partnerships are critical in our ability to innovate and live into our brand promise. We are grateful for partnerships with exceptional people and leaders like the Coach N' Group. Their impact was immediate, but their commitment is long-term."

"Senior Care Finder is a perfect match for our group" adds Tom Smith Co-Founder Smith-Hayes Financial Service, "With their track record of success in a massive market, we know that Senior Care Finder will only continue to grow its impact. We're proud Heath and Christie have chosen to build their business right here in Nebraska - a local startup business making a nationwide difference."

As the first and only complete, nationwide directory of senior living and care providers, Senior Care Finder has transformed the industry. Former Assurity CEO and Coach, Tom Henning said, "The impending surge of individuals searching for senior living and care is undeniable. Senior Care Finder takes a consumer-first approach, and we have seen first-hand the power of this platform that all of us will someday need to utilize. We are grateful to be a part of this incredibly talented and forward-thinking organization."

Visit www.SeniorCarefinder.com to learn more.

About The Coach N' Group

With over 100 years of collective market success, The Coach N' Group is comprised of proven, highly effective former CEOs who founded, grew, and successfully exited their own companies. This elite, hand-selected team provides advisory and expertise to high-growth startups, helping them secure capital, expand their resource network, and boost credibility in the marketplace. The Coach N' Group's collective aim is to elevate entrepreneurial growth, particularly within Nebraska's vibrant startup community.

About Senior Care Finder

Senior Care Finder offers a comprehensive marketplace of nearly 100,000 senior living and care providers across all 50 states. Millions of families have trusted Senior Care Finder to provide them with transparent and unbiased information. The first of its kind platform allows the consumer to take charge of their search and connect directly with providers when they're ready to take the next step - no middleman, no fees, and no high-pressure sales reach outs.

Senior Care Finder's impact is felt not just through the families that find their best options on its platform, but by the providers who have found a lifeline in this innovative solution. Senior Care Finder is the first platform to offer a free space for all senior living and care providers to showcase their services, connect with families, and strengthen their digital presence without the burden of exorbitant fees.

Media Contact

Patricia Ann Nagy, Proxy PR, 1 6467174541, [email protected], www.proxypr.com

SOURCE Senior Care Finder