Senior Care Franchise Right at Home Targets Expansion in Baton Rouge, Looking for Qualified Prospective Franchisees Wanting to Make a Difference in Their Community

The in-home care franchise is looking to tap into unmet demand in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 700-plus location in-home care concept helping seniors and adults with disabilities live comfortably at home, is looking to expand in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The opportunity gives local entrepreneurs a chance to make a difference in their communities and provide peace of mind to families needing care.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With over 28 years of experience providing essential care in more than 700 locations across seven countries, Right at Home has become one of the world's largest in-home care franchises.

With persons aged 65 and over making up 14.2% of the population, Baton Rouge is primed for Right at Home's services. Additionally, the capital city has been growing as a hotspot for new businesses in recent years. In fact, the percent of new companies in Baton Rouge experienced quarter-over-quarter growth 13 of the last 15 quarters, while more than 3,300 new establishments exist in the region compared to Q1 2018.

"Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners, and we're excited to partner with the people of Baton Rouge," said Jennifer Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We are seeking passionate individuals who aren't just looking for a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone that we serve."

Currently, Right at Home doesn't have a presence in the market, but already has three territories within the state of Louisiana. With its eyes on Baton Rouge, the industry-leading in-home care concept is seeking franchise partners to provide its much-needed services within two territories in the market.

Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. During 2020 and 2021, the franchise not only survived the height of the pandemic but came out of it stronger than ever– exceeding growth goals by 40%. And in 2022, Right at Home picked up even more momentum as it continued to bring its best-in-class in-home care services to families in new markets across the country. This year, Right at Home is looking forward to building on that growth, including in Baton Rouge.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and six other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit http://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at http://www.rightathome.net/blog.

