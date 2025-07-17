Senior Communications Professional Samantha Flynn Accepted Into Forbes Communications Council

"Throughout my career, I've been passionate about creating and executing purposeful storytelling and smart strategy for clients, which makes this opportunity an especially meaningful career highlight." Post this

"It's an incredible honor to be part of this group of forward-thinking communications leaders who are driving innovation across the industry," said Samantha Flynn, founder of Junipr Public Relations, "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about creating and executing purposeful storytelling and smart strategy for clients, which makes this opportunity an especially meaningful career highlight."

As a member of the Council, Flynn will share her insights in original articles and participate in expert panel discussions alongside other experts on Forbes.com, in addition to collaborating with the senior communications community to further the public relations discipline as a whole.

Established in February 2019, Junipr has maintained a bespoke approach to PR and strategic communications, rooted in a deep commitment to developing effective, innovative campaigns that consistently result in measurable outcomes. From its bootstrapped beginnings in Chicago, this women-owned agency has grown to a team of more than 10 strategic communications experts across three countries and has been honored for its work, including awards from PRSA Chicago and the Publicity Club of Chicago.

The Junipr team's deep-rooted knowledge of public relations strategy and combined 60 years of experience developing high-profile campaigns allows Junipr to confidently develop programs that meet the traditional awareness KPIs associated with public relations efforts while also educating clients on the value and role of PR to maximize the power of the discipline. In 2024, Junipr released a free resource — How to Alleviate Common PR Pain Points — for marketers to better understand how to set up PR campaigns for success.

For more information please follow Junipr on LinkedIn or visit www.JuniprPublicRelations.com.

About Junipr Public Relations

Junipr Public Relations is an award-winning, PR-led strategic communications firm with locations in Chicago and Philadelphia. Since being founded in 2019, the company has grown to service B2C and B2B clients across a variety of sectors including the biotechnology, CPG, food safety, nonprofit, hospitality, automotive and cannabis industries. With a passion to do Smart Work for Nice People™, Junipr's skilled team of strategic practitioners spans three countries and represents more than 60 years of high-profile public relations industry experience. In 2024, Junipr's work was recognized for category excellence by both PRSA Chicago and the Publicity Club of Chicago. Additionally, Junipr made the 2024 'CUSE50 list honoring the top 50 fastest growing Syracuse University alumni-owned businesses. In 2023, Junipr earned its Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certification, as well as was named to the PRNet Next Gen Agency award list. For more information on Junipr, please visit www.JuniprPublicRelations.com

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Enterprise Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

