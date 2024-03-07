Senior Experience Leaders Convene to Drive Healthcare Improvement

"Inspired by these values, we are proud to say XLC 2024 is our largest cohort yet, reinforcing the foundational commitment of The Beryl Institute itself, to foster collaboration, connection and community." Post this

AdventHealth

Advocate Health

Allegheny Health Network

Arnot Health

BJC HealthCare & Washington University

Cedars Sinai - Beverly Hills, CA

Central Maine Healthcare

Cone Health

Cook Children's Healthcare System

Cook County Health & Hospitals System

Dartmouth Health

ECU Health

El Camino Health

Episcopal Health Services

Essentia Health

Froedtert Health

Hospital for Special Surgery

Intermountain Health

Jefferson Health

Johns Hopkins Health System, Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality

King's Daughters Medical Center

Lehigh Valley Health Network

MaineHealth

Mass General Brigham

Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Methodist Health System

Mount Sinai Health System

NorthShore Health System

Northwell Health

NYPresbyterian

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Sharp HealthCare

St. Luke's University Health Network

Stanford Health Care

Stony Brook Medicine

Tampa General Hospital

General Hospital UAB Health System

UC Davis Health

UNC Health

University of Maryland - St Joseph Medical Center

University of Maryland - Upper Chesapeake Health

University of Tennessee Medical Center

University of Utah Health

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Wellstar Health System

Yuma Regional Medical Center

"From our initial plans in 2019, the XLC was built and has thrived on being a neutral, safe, confidential, and supportive environment for experience executives looking to share ideas, address challenges and learn from one another," says Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President of The Beryl Institute. "Inspired by these values, we are proud to say XLC 2024 is our largest cohort yet, reinforcing the foundational commitment of The Beryl Institute itself, to foster collaboration, connection and community."

To learn more about The Beryl Institute's Experience Leaders Circle, visit: https://theberylinstitute.org/experience-leaders-circle/

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve. You can follow The Beryl Institute on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BerylInstitute). Visit The Beryl Institute website at http://www.theberylinstitute.org.

Media Contact

Ola Kirk, The Beryl Institute, (866) 488-2379, [email protected], www.theberylinstitute.org

