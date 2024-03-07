Senior Experience Leaders Convene to Drive Healthcare Improvement

Representatives from 47 organizations join The Beryl Institute's 2024 Experience Leaders Circle
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strengthening its dedication to the growth of the patient experience across the continuum of care, The Beryl Institute welcomes 47 organizations to its 2024 Experience Leaders Circle. This group brings together senior-level experience leaders for connection, learning, conversation and sharing in a safe, confidential, supportive, and affirmative environment. Members generate a comprehensive and dynamic repository of information on experience strategy, structure, and solutions for shared learning and discussion.
Members represent healthcare systems, hospitals, comprehensive cancer centers and senior living organizations in the United States and abroad. The Experience Leaders Circle includes senior experience executives from:
- AdventHealth
- Advocate Health
- Allegheny Health Network
- Arnot Health
- BJC HealthCare & Washington University
- Cedars Sinai - Beverly Hills, CA
- Central Maine Healthcare
- Cone Health
- Cook Children's Healthcare System
- Cook County Health & Hospitals System
- Dartmouth Health
- ECU Health
- El Camino Health
- Episcopal Health Services
- Essentia Health
- Froedtert Health
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Intermountain Health
- Jefferson Health
- Johns Hopkins Health System, Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Health Network
- MaineHealth
- Mass General Brigham
- Mayo Clinic
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Methodist Health System
- Mount Sinai Health System
- NorthShore Health System
- Northwell Health
- NYPresbyterian
- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Sharp HealthCare
- St. Luke's University Health Network
- Stanford Health Care
- Stony Brook Medicine
- Tampa General Hospital
- UAB Health System
- UC Davis Health
- UNC Health
- University of Maryland - St Joseph Medical Center
- University of Maryland - Upper Chesapeake Health
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- University of Utah Health
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Wellstar Health System
- Yuma Regional Medical Center
"From our initial plans in 2019, the XLC was built and has thrived on being a neutral, safe, confidential, and supportive environment for experience executives looking to share ideas, address challenges and learn from one another," says Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President of The Beryl Institute. "Inspired by these values, we are proud to say XLC 2024 is our largest cohort yet, reinforcing the foundational commitment of The Beryl Institute itself, to foster collaboration, connection and community."
To learn more about The Beryl Institute's Experience Leaders Circle, visit: https://theberylinstitute.org/experience-leaders-circle/
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve. You can follow The Beryl Institute on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (@BerylInstitute). Visit The Beryl Institute website at http://www.theberylinstitute.org.
Media Contact
Ola Kirk, The Beryl Institute, (866) 488-2379, [email protected], www.theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute
