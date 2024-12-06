Senior Government Biometrics Executive Joins FaceTec Team

John joins an exceptionally talented FaceTec team. He will help lead the adoption of our UR® Code protocols by federal and state governments, and drive sales of our 3D Liveness and Face matching software as the globally-preferred standard in digital identity verification. Post this

"John joins an exceptionally talented FaceTec team. He will help lead the adoption of our UR® Code protocols by federal and state governments, and drive sales of our 3D Liveness and Face matching software as the globally-preferred standard in digital identity verification," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO.

John's career achievements include spearheading the development and deployment of biometric technologies by government agencies, and achieving substantial year-over-year growth and significant ROI and market expansion for several organizations, particularly in public safety and government sectors.

John is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served as a member of the prestigious White House Honor Guard performing duties at the White House, Pentagon, and Arlington National Cemetery. John also served as a member of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit as part of a joint United Nations Task Force conducting operations in Africa.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to be joining such an amazing team of experts, thought leaders, and true evangelists in identity management. FaceTec's approach to identity verification, focused on liveness-proven biometrics and binding the identity to the individual, is the most effective way to provide a person control, and safe and secure access to their identity, a necessity in today's digital world. I look forward to working with our industry and government partners to help solve their identity challenges."

As Director of Federal Sales for FaceTec, John will lead the company's next phase of major international public sector relationships.

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the U.S. with additional staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, Canada, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing three billion-plus Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major ecommerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely verify, authenticate, and bind individuals to their accounts based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR Codes, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology anchor a secure chain of trust in the IDV process for reliable, trusted access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts--including hi-res photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads--but also against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only spoof bounty program, FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com.

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

World's-first UR® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About UR® Codes

FaceTec's UR® Codes allow codeholders to prove with high confidence their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges, in-person and remotely. UR Codes have embedded within them digitally-bound biometric and legal identity information that ensures privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. As they store unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes enable secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information visit the following resources:

An introduction to UR Codes

The UR Encoder Demo

Learn more at URCodes.com

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

Media Contact

John Wojewidka, FaceTec, Inc., 1.415.997.9235, [email protected], FaceTec.com

