Senior Home Safety Specialist® Certification Approved for Physical Therapy Continuing Education Credits

Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants can now earn (CEU/CCU) credits while gaining valuable insights into creating safer living environments for seniors. Post this

The SHSS certification is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to assess and recommend modifications that enhance the safety and accessibility of homes for older adults and those with disabilities. Accidental falls among the elderly have become epidemic in America and many people in the public health community view senior home safety as a significant health concern. By the year 2030, the CDC estimates the cost related to these kinds of injuries to exceed $100 Billion annually. In an effort to help reduce and prevent falls and their associated costs, Age Safe® America created the Senior Home Safety Specialist® designation. For many professionals, home safety is the key to improved outcomes, reduced costs, and a sustainable healthcare system.

Since 2015, Age Safe® America has trained professionals, providers, advocates, and caregivers throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The Senior Home Safety Specialist® certification is now the most comprehensive, peer-reviewed, aging-in-place home safety training available anywhere. "We are thrilled to announce these key state board approvals, which underscores the importance and value of our evidence-based training program in promoting home safety and independence," said Steven Bailey, Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC.

By providing Physical Therapists with the tools and knowledge to better identify and address potential hazards, Age Safe® America continues to help make a positive impact on the lives of millions of older adults and their family members. "The number of PTs taking our training has been growing exponentially over the last couple years, and petitioning their state boards and APTA chapters, so we felt it important to begin obtaining board pre-approvals, especially in the key states we have seen enrollments, which affects many other states by virtue of reciprocity", stated Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Director of Education for Age Safe America.

Other notable approvals for the SHSS include the American Occupational Therapy Association, American Kinesiotherapy Association, National Academy of Certified Care Managers, National Society of Certified Senior Advisors, National Association of the Remodeling Industry, National Association of Home Builders, American Society of Home Inspectors, and the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors. Physical Therapists should check with their own state for CEU reciprocity, the number of hours they need each approval period, and how many of those are allowed from online coursework. You can go here to find your state Practice Act on the FSBPT site.

About Age Safe® America

Age Safe America, LLC is a leading authority in the growing aging-in-place industry, respected by thought leaders, universities, healthcare professionals, national associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and Fortune 100 companies. They provide training, consulting, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and professionals serving our aging demographic; as well as courses specific to seniors, their adult children, and the invisible army of family caregivers. For more information about the SHSS certification please go here: https://agesafeamerica.com/certifications/

Media Contact

Steven A. Bailey, Age Safe America, LLC, 1 877-357-7233, [email protected], https://agesafeamerica.com/

Facebook

SOURCE Age Safe America, LLC