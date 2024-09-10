Senior Home Safety Specialist® Certification Approved for Physical Therapy Continuing Education Credits

Age Safe® America a trusted provider of quality evidence-based training, and offers the most comprehensive, peer-reviewed, online and self-paced, aging in place/home safety certification available to professionals serving older adults and those with disabilities.
SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Age Safe America, LLC is proud to announce that its Senior Home Safety Specialist® (SHSS) certification has been approved for continuing education credits for Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants in California, Texas, Ohio, Nevada, Florida, Louisiana and New York. This approval extends to most all other states through reciprocity agreements, greatly expanding the accessibility of this vital training program. Many State Boards of Physical Therapy accept courses approved by their board, and/or courses approved by other state APTA chapters.
This approval marks a significant milestone for Age Safe America, reinforcing the importance of home safety and the role of Physical Therapists in supporting aging-in-place initiatives. Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants, across the country can now earn continuing education/competency (CEU/CCU) credits while gaining valuable insights into creating safer living environments for seniors. The Senior Home Safety Specialist® (SHSS) course empowers professionals with actionable ways to better help educate clients, older adults and their family members on the serious issues of home safety, fall prevention, fire safety, crime prevention, and the importance of a complete home safety assessment.
The SHSS certification is designed to equip professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to assess and recommend modifications that enhance the safety and accessibility of homes for older adults and those with disabilities. Accidental falls among the elderly have become epidemic in America and many people in the public health community view senior home safety as a significant health concern. By the year 2030, the CDC estimates the cost related to these kinds of injuries to exceed $100 Billion annually. In an effort to help reduce and prevent falls and their associated costs, Age Safe® America created the Senior Home Safety Specialist® designation. For many professionals, home safety is the key to improved outcomes, reduced costs, and a sustainable healthcare system.
Since 2015, Age Safe® America has trained professionals, providers, advocates, and caregivers throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The Senior Home Safety Specialist® certification is now the most comprehensive, peer-reviewed, aging-in-place home safety training available anywhere. "We are thrilled to announce these key state board approvals, which underscores the importance and value of our evidence-based training program in promoting home safety and independence," said Steven Bailey, Managing Director of Age Safe America, LLC.
By providing Physical Therapists with the tools and knowledge to better identify and address potential hazards, Age Safe® America continues to help make a positive impact on the lives of millions of older adults and their family members. "The number of PTs taking our training has been growing exponentially over the last couple years, and petitioning their state boards and APTA chapters, so we felt it important to begin obtaining board pre-approvals, especially in the key states we have seen enrollments, which affects many other states by virtue of reciprocity", stated Fritzi Gros-Daillon, Director of Education for Age Safe America.
Other notable approvals for the SHSS include the American Occupational Therapy Association, American Kinesiotherapy Association, National Academy of Certified Care Managers, National Society of Certified Senior Advisors, National Association of the Remodeling Industry, National Association of Home Builders, American Society of Home Inspectors, and the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors. Physical Therapists should check with their own state for CEU reciprocity, the number of hours they need each approval period, and how many of those are allowed from online coursework. You can go here to find your state Practice Act on the FSBPT site.
Age Safe America, LLC is a leading authority in the growing aging-in-place industry, respected by thought leaders, universities, healthcare professionals, national associations, governmental agencies, entrepreneurs, non-profits, and Fortune 100 companies. They provide training, consulting, product reviews, tools, resources and support to businesses and professionals serving our aging demographic; as well as courses specific to seniors, their adult children, and the invisible army of family caregivers. For more information about the SHSS certification please go here: https://agesafeamerica.com/certifications/
