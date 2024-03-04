Senior Living Communities Use Technology to Provide High Level of Care, Reassurance to Family Members

Care Predict and ALIS communicate with one another, serving as the patient call system and electronic health records. Caregivers can easily review and chart with these technologies working together. Post this

Care Predict and ALIS communicate with one another, serving as the patient call system and electronic health records. Caregivers can easily review and chart with these technologies working together.

"ALIS has been a welcome addition to the technology we use and how it integrates with Care Predict," said Peter DeMangus, chief business development officer at Solterra Companies. "ALIS provides our team of caregivers with the ability to anticipate any change in condition for a resident, proactive healthcare, and it also aids in fall prevention."

"We're able to deploy technology to keep residents healthier. It also decreases the time spent on charting and tracking patients so that more time can be spent focused on the quality of care," said DeMangus.

Solterra Senior Living and BridgeWater Assisted Living communities strive to provide compassionate care in a comfortable and respectful manner. Using state-of-the-art technology to track patient care, the communities offer the Care Predict digital health platform specially created for senior care as well as TapRoot Interventions & Solutions' digital assistant, Ella®. Ella® assists caregivers in personalizing approaches and interventions for residents experiencing Alzheimer's and Dementia related symptoms. TapRoot developed Ella to support caregivers, enabling them to gain fast and convenient information regarding each resident, their specific behavioral episodes and two to four suggested nonpharmacological interventions to mitigate dementia-related behaviors. This helps to address aggressive behaviors and mitigate outbursts.

"Overall, technology continues to be a big focus in nearly all industries as we enter 2024. Solterra continues to invest in technology and completed the roll out of ALIS. With a comprehensive suite of eHR tools, ALIS software solves the important challenges assisted living communities face using fast and secure technology. The goal is to automate our processes, from admissions to discharge, with real-time information. Onboarding a new resident and managing their ongoing care using technology gives us a clearer snapshot of the resident's health status and allows caregivers to be more efficient. Technology allows us to gather current data and track changes that are needed in the continuum of care. This data allows for easier conversations with family when a resident needs more care because there is real data there to back up the resident's care plan," said Steve Jorgenson, CEO of Solterra Companies.

ABOUT SOLTERRA COMPANIES

Solterra Companies owns and operates Solterra Senior Living and Bridgewater Assisted Living. They develop, build, create and operate innovative, fun, high-quality and caring senior living communities offering independent living, assisted living, memory care and respite care. For more information, please visit https://solterraseniorliving.com

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 602.741.0866, [email protected], www.serendipitconsulting.com

SOURCE Solterra Companies