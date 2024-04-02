Senior Living Executive Conference Panel Spotlights Ethical Marketing in the Age of AI

"The panel will underscore the value of integrating data to focus business decision making on the audience most likely to engage in meaningful conversations. Most importantly, senior living professionals will discover how to ethically deploy AI-produced targeted advertising and dynamic content." Post this

"Our discussions will inspire senior living owners and operators to create a cohesive organizational strategy across communities that serves residents and their extended families," says Nicole Rozsa. "We'll bring the conference theme to life: Rethink, Reinvigorate, Reimagine."

Tim Duer adds, "As marketing departments are being tasked to do more with less, harnessing AI will become a changemaker that reimagines today's digital journey. We'll examine predictive analytics and audience targeting while maintaining HIPAA and Google guidelines."

A former executive of Christian Living Communities, Angela Green Urbaczewski, will share learnings from her experience as a senior living community leader coupled with her expertise in AI for marketing and sales operations. "Attendees will gain valuable insight into how AI will optimize decision-making, radically enhance advertising resource allocation, and drive consumer engagement."

"The panel will underscore the value of integrating data to focus business decision making on the audience most likely to engage in meaningful conversations," says Bobby Youngs. "Most importantly, senior living professionals will discover how to ethically deploy AI-produced targeted advertising and dynamic content."

To learn more about the panel members and access information and inspiration especially for senior living executives, visit SrLivingMarketing.com.

About Arrow Senior Living Management

Established in 2009, Arrow Senior Living Management is dedicated to developing healthy senior communities through resident-centered leadership, best practices and innovative tools. As the 46th Largest Operator with $1.75+ billion in assets managed and senior living communities in seven states, Arrow is supported by more than 1,900 employees and maintains 94.6% stabilized occupancy. Learn more at ArrowSeniorLiving.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About RevOppAI

RevOppAI's fractional CMOs bridge the gap between business needs and the data scientists and developers building new AI tools to help you scale sales, marketing, and revenue operations with AI effectively. We drive your revenue growth through marketing and sales systems and process optimization, building the strength of your internal team to execute your mission. Learn more at RevOpp.AI and LinkedIn.

About Causeway Solutions

Causeway Solutions is a leading provider of Acquisition Analytics and strategic data insights supporting successful marketing plans, business decisions and political campaigns. Specializing in predictive and prescriptive modeling and customized audience targeting strategies, Causeway Solutions has developed billions and billions of predictions and hundreds of thousands of unique consumer, constituent, patient and voter-based audiences. Our proprietary Strategic Matrix™ identifies the most persuadable audiences to build a roadmap for success and optimize marketing budgets. Learn more at CausewaySolutions.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Canopy

Canopy is an advertising technology company specializing in senior living strategic campaign management. The company offers a wide range of cross-platform digital marketing solutions, including campaign optimization, geofencing, programmatic display, mobile device targeting, and state-of-the-art analytics and reporting. Canopy IQ™ is the company's dedicated marketing intelligence platform. Learn more at CanopyAdCo.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Contact

Grace Platon, For Causeway Solutions, 1 (504) 249-5034, [email protected], https://causewaysolutions.com/

SOURCE For Causeway Solutions