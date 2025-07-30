Senior Living Provider Reduces Paper-Based HR Files by Over 90 Percent Using DynaFile's Cloud-Based System

"Their success demonstrates how powerful the transition to digital can be, especially for teams operating across multiple sites." - Brian McCleary, Vice President of Operations at DynaFile Post this

Before using DynaFile, the organization relied on manual processes that included printing, faxing, and scanning new hire paperwork across multiple locations. These outdated workflows created inefficiencies and made it difficult to support a growing, remote-friendly workforce.

"By removing the burden of physical paperwork and enabling fast indexed access to digital files, this team gained back valuable time while reducing costs tied to supplies and storage," said Brian McCleary, Vice President of Operations at DynaFile. "Their success demonstrates how powerful the transition to digital can be, especially for teams operating across multiple sites."

DynaFile integrated seamlessly with the organization's HRIS platforms (initially ADP and now UKG) as well as DocuSign for electronic signatures. The integrations allowed HR teams to automate onboarding workflows, simplify audits, and store all employee records in a centralized, secure cloud environment. Indexed filing and bulk upload tools made the transition simple and scalable across the organization.

"Our clients often cite time savings as their biggest win, but in this case, the operational costs saved by eliminating filing cabinets, paper, and manual processing made an immediate impact," said Brock Kane, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at DynaFile. "This team needed a fast, scalable solution that could improve HR performance without disrupting care delivery. DynaFile delivered on that promise."

Since implementation, the organization has removed filing cabinets from all 41 locations, digitized its HR document backlog, and enhanced its compliance posture. HR teams now refer to DynaFile as their digital filing cabinet due to its ease of use, accessibility, and advanced document control features.

For more real-world results and to explore how DynaFile supports HR transformation across industries, visit www.dynafile.com/company/customers.

About DynaFile

For over 25 years, DynaFile has empowered HR teams to transition to a paperless environment, enhance compliance, and streamline employee file management. This cloud-based document management solution integrates seamlessly with leading HRIS and HCM platforms, providing a secure, centralized system for digital onboarding, document tracking, and long-term record retention. Trusted by HR leaders across industries, DynaFile features barcode scanning, automated workflows, and role-based access controls to keep your team organized, compliant, and audit-ready.

Learn more: www.dynafile.com

Media Contact

Brock Kane, Blue Ribbon Technologies, 1 303-459-2078, [email protected], https://www.dynafile.com

SOURCE DynaFile