Senior Skydivers Take Over 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships

"By partnering with Skydivers Over Sixty, we're demonstrating that age and hearing loss don't have to be barriers to living an adventurous and fulfilling life," said Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist, HearingLife. Post this

More than 100 senior skydivers set the Skydivers Over Sixty World Record for Largest Formation at Skydive Perris near Los Angeles. After four days and eight attempts, it was on April 10, 2023, when a cloudy sky cleared up, five airplanes were loaded, and the athletes had less than 60 seconds to jump and join hands mid-air. This feat shattered the previous SOS record, set in 2018 with 75 skydivers.

The "Skydiving Over Sixty: A Leap of Faith" documentary follows this group of elite senior athletes as they hurtle through the sky at 120 miles per hour, attempting to break the skydiving world record for the largest freefall formation made by senior skydivers.

Following the demonstration, HearingLife – a leader in delivering life-changing, personalized hearing care – will host a happy hour for attendees, veterans, competitors and more to watch a sneak preview of the film and meet and greet with the two legendary skydivers.

"By partnering with Skydivers Over Sixty, we're demonstrating that age and hearing loss don't have to be barriers to living an adventurous and fulfilling life," said Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist, HearingLife. "We want people to know that with today's advancements in hearing technology, they can continue to pursue their passions—whether it's skydiving, pickleball, or any other activity."

During the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, HearingLife's booth in the Vendor Village will provide attendees with complimentary hearing screenings, ensuring that every visitor leaves with a clearer understanding of their hearing health and the tools they need to protect it. In addition to offering on-site services, HearingLife's presence at the tournament will include educational resources on how hearing loss can impact not only athletic performance, but also overall quality of life. Visitors can also learn about the latest advancements in hearing aid technology, including devices that are designed to enhance clarity in noisy environments – perfect for sporting activities like pickleball and skydiving.

"Everybody dreams of flying at some point," said Brodsky-Chenfeld, lead organizer of the SOS record, skydiving legend and author. "The older we get, the more we think we can't actually do it."

Ticket holders to the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball Championships can witness the spectacle at the Arizona Athletic Grounds on Monday, Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. MST. USA Pickleball Nationals attendees will have an opportunity to watch the film for free during a special sneak preview at http://www.skydivingover60.com. For more information on HearingLife, visit http://www.hearinglife.com.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 700 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com or contact [email protected].

About USPA

Founded in 1946, the United States Parachute Association (USPA) is a nonprofit association dedicated to the promotion of safe skydiving nationwide, establishing strict safety standards, training policies and programs at more than 200 USPA-affiliated skydiving schools and centers throughout the United States. Each year, USPA's 41,000-plus members and hundreds of thousands of first-timers make roughly 3.65 million jumps in the U.S. USPA represents skydivers before all levels of government, the public and the aviation industry and sanctions national skydiving competitions and records. For more information on making a first jump or to find a skydiving center near you, visit http://www.uspa.org or call 1.800.371.USPA.

Media Contacts:

For skydiving questions: Ali Westergren, [email protected], 317-508-7446 *If you're a journalist or influencer interested in taking a tandem skydive, please reach out to Ali.

For HearingLife questions: Morgan Manousos, [email protected], 561-281-4795.

Media Contact

Morgan Manousos, HearingLife, 561-281-4795, [email protected], www.hearinglife.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE HearingLife