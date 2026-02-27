Senior Source Tackles Senior Isolation with Inaugural Pickleball Smash on March 13 at Pickleball Kingdom North Aurora - Tickets on Sale Now

After Witnessing Senior Isolation Firsthand, Local Volunteer Launches Community Pickleball Event to Spark Connection

NORTH AURORA, Ill., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 13, Senior Source invites the community to the Inaugural Pickleball Smash at Pickleball Kingdom North Aurora, an energizing evening of pickleball, live music, and meaningful connection from 5:00–10:00 PM.

Tickets are $26 in advance with a reduced rate for children under 12 and Seniors 60+, $36 the week of the event, and $40 at the door. Secure yours here: https://buytickets.at/seniorsourceseniorlivingadvisors.

The event brings seniors, families, and local businesses together across Kane County Illinois to tackle one of the most pressing challenges facing older adults today. Nearly 1 in 4 adults over age 65 experiences social isolation, a growing issue linked to increased risks of depression, cognitive decline, and serious health challenges. Rather than hosting a traditional fundraiser, organizers designed an experience centered around movement and connection.

"Senior isolation is real, and it's often invisible," said Brad Esposito, founder of Senior Source. "We wanted to create something welcoming and energizing… where people could show up, get moving, and feel part of something meaningful. Pickleball creates activity, but connection is the real purpose here."

The event is open to all skill levels and will feature:

Beginner-friendly "Pickleball 101" instruction from professionals Macey Brooks and General Manager Jonny "Storm" Bradford

Open recreational play

Live music by The Harry Garner Band featuring Blues guitarist J.R. Wydra

Sponsor tables from local health and service businesses

Opportunities to engage with senior-focused community resources

Raffles with a Grand Prize of (1) Full Year Adult Membership being given away

The event is co-organized by Laura Murray with Well Thinking and supported by numerous local small businesses including Totum Health, Strongoo, Avatar Aesthetics, Fairway Mortgage's Scott Gajewski, Sugar Shift Solutions, Salt and Pepper Consulting, Sam Audy with Lakeshore Financial Group and more.

Sponsorship tables are available for $100. Senior Source will donate a portion of net proceeds to The Fox Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's and The Kane Senior Council, supporting local senior and caregiver initiatives. To sponsor the event or donate, email Brad at [email protected].

About Senior Source

Senior Source is a premier senior living advisory organization helping older adults and their families navigate aging with clarity, dignity, and confidence. Through personalized guidance, trusted local resources, and expert advocacy, Senior Source assists families in identifying the appropriate senior assisted living and memory care solutions tailored to their needs.

By combining education, community partnerships, and hands-on support, Senior Source empowers families to make informed decisions that protect quality of life and long-term wellbeing.

Learn more at ILseniorsource.com.

