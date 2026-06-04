SeniorCare Homes Announces Acquisition of Care Haven Homes in Overland Park, Kansas

"At SeniorCare, we believe exceptional care starts with exceptional caregivers and nurses," said Matthew White Post this

Founded in 2007 by Jerry Pullins, SeniorCare Homes has built its reputation around providing compassionate residential care for seniors living with dementia, memory loss, Parkinson's disease, cardiac conditions, and other physical care needs. The company operates multiple residential homes throughout Overland Park and Leawood and is known for its strong nursing oversight model, caregiver retention, and focus on long-term continuity of care.

"We have long respected the care and community that Neil and Lisa built at Care Haven Homes," said Jerry Pullins, Founder and Owner of SeniorCare Homes. "This transition allows us to continue that strong foundation while thoughtfully integrating our house-based nursing structure, caregiver support systems, and aging-in-place philosophy into each home."

SeniorCare Homes emphasized that there will be no immediate changes to resident care or staffing during the transition process. The organization plans to maintain the highly personal home environment Care Haven families and residents have come to trust while further enhancing clinical oversight and nursing coordination.

As part of the transition, all existing Care Haven caregivers will have positions with SeniorCare Homes with no changes to current schedules or take-home pay. SeniorCare Homes also announced plans to provide additional nursing support, training resources, and operational infrastructure to employees across the Care Haven communities.

"At SeniorCare, we believe exceptional care starts with exceptional caregivers and nurses," said Matthew White, President and Owner of SeniorCare Homes. "We are committed to creating a culture where team members feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow while continuing to provide deeply personal care to residents and families."

SeniorCare Homes will continue operating the homes as intimate residential environments focused on relationship-driven care, caregiver consistency, and helping residents comfortably age in place as their needs evolve.

The company also noted that its operational model avoids reliance on agency staffing and instead focuses on developing stable, long-term caregiving teams supported by dedicated nursing leadership.

Over the coming weeks, SeniorCare Homes leadership will meet directly with residents, families, and employees to answer questions and support the transition process.

About SeniorCare Homes

SeniorCare Homes is a locally owned and operated senior living provider based in Overland Park, Kansas. Founded in 2007, the organization specializes in highly personalized residential care for seniors requiring dementia, memory care, Parkinson's, cardiac, and physical support services in neighborhood home settings throughout Johnson County, Kansas.

Media Contact

Jerry Pullins, SeniorCare Homes, 1 913-236-0036, [email protected], https://seniorcare-homes.com/

SOURCE SeniorCare Homes